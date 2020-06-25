The Best Cooling Mattress Pads for Hot Sleepers

The Casper mattress topper is a great pick for those who want cooling benefits for two. This cooling mattress pad is made of multiple latex and memory foam layers that work overtime to isolate motion so you won’t wake up every time your partner stirs in the night. Although memory foam has a reputation for sleeping hot, the multiple foam layers in this cooling topper don’t retain heat. The foam used in this mattress topper is aerated to allow body heat to move through the mattress, providing excellent temperature regulation. As an added plus, this mattress topper comes with free shipping and returns, and a 10-year warranty.

To buy: Casper Mattress Topper, $295 for queen, casper.com (Click to see exclusive offer)