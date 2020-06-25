The Best Cooling Mattress Pads for Hot Sleepers

As the temperatures rise, the summer heat brings sunny days full of barbecues, carefree afternoons by the pool—and for some of us, sweaty sleepless nights. Whether you deal with hot flashes, night sweats, or just tend to sleep hot, the warmer weather can make it difficult to get a good night’s rest. The sleep disturbances that happen when you wake up sweaty are more than just annoying interruptions to your sweet dreams. According to the American Academy of Sleep Science, getting less than optimum sleep can affect everything from your mood to your energy levels to even your immune system.
Before you start to fret, we have some good news: The best cooling mattress pads can help you stay healthy, happy, and well rested not just this summer, but all year long. A cooling mattress pad will help regulate your temperature and whisk away moisture as you rest to help keep night sweats or hot flashes from interrupting your sleep. In addition to helping you sleep cool, your mattress topper can also add pressure relief to achy joints, increase the durability of your bed, or isolate movements from a partner or pet that shares your bed so they don’t disturb your beauty sleep.
The expert review team at Mattress Advisor rounded up the 8 best cooling mattress pads available online today. Keep reading to learn how to pick the mattress topper that is right for you and see how our top picks could help you get your best night’s sleep—even in the hottest summer heat.
There are dozens of mattress pad options available. Consider the following factors to help determine which mattress pad is best for your unique sleep needs.
A cooling mattress pad may be made from buoyant latex, cooling gel memory foam, or it could be foam-infused with materials like graphite. Latex is a naturally breathable material that provides focused pressure relief and comfort, so you feel like you’re laying on top of the surface of your bed instead of resting in it.
A mattress pad made of memory foam, however, will contour around the curves of your body to make you feel hugged by your bed. Memory foam also provides excellent pressure relief and limits motion transfer, which is a great feature for those who sleep with a partner or pet who tends to move around at night. A gel memory foam mattress topper is infused with tiny gel beads to help regulate the temperature of the bed. Memory foam mattress toppers are also made with materials such as graphite to enhance breathability.
If you are concerned with the chemicals that are used in synthetic materials, or just want to avoid any funky off-gas smells, look for a mattress topper made with organic or natural materials.
Although many natural mattress covers are made with wool, there are mattress pad options made for eco-conscious sleepers with high quality vegan materials such as latex and cotton.
Whether your new mattress is softer than you’d like or feels a little too firm, a mattress pad can help relieve your Goldilocks syndrome. A plush mattress pad will give your bed an extra comfy feel so you can sink into the surface of your bed. Or, if you prefer a firmer sleeping experience, you can purchase a firming mattress pad to help the bed push back a little more against your body for extra support.
When two people share a single bed, the bed has to absorb twice as much body heat and weight. Adding a cooling mattress topper can help move heat away from the surface of the bed so the two of you can stay comfortable and cozy without dripping in sweat A mattress topper can also help increase the durability of the bed so your shared mattress will hold up longer over time, and will limit motion transfer to prevent you from feeling each other's movements throughout the night.
The Casper mattress topper is a great pick for those who want cooling benefits for two. This cooling mattress pad is made of multiple latex and memory foam layers that work overtime to isolate motion so you won’t wake up every time your partner stirs in the night. Although memory foam has a reputation for sleeping hot, the multiple foam layers in this cooling topper don’t retain heat. The foam used in this mattress topper is aerated to allow body heat to move through the mattress, providing excellent temperature regulation. As an added plus, this mattress topper comes with free shipping and returns, and a 10-year warranty.
To buy: Casper Mattress Topper, $295 for queen, casper.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Saatva mattress topper allows you to stay cool by adding a touch of decadence to your bed. Luxury mattress brand Saatva offers three premium mattress topper options. The graphite mattress pad was designed with hot sleepers in mind: Three inches of graphite-infused foam provide comfort and limit motion transfer, and the graphite absorbs body heat and enhances breathability. The latex mattress topper is made with organic cotton and all natural talalay latex, two breathable materials that wick away moisture as you sleep. Athletes and those with joint pain will love the performance foam memory topper, which is made with dense memory foam that works to redistribute weight for superior pressure relief. All of the Saatva mattress topper options are designed to integrate with your existing bed to provide a seamless upgrade to your mattress.
To buy: Saatva Mattress Topper, $275 for a queen, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Helix Ultra Cool Pad provides superior cooling technology at a budget-friendly price. This cooling mattress pad is made with a phase change material that changes color as it absorbs heat so you can see it working, and comes wrapped in a temperature regulating fabric that keeps the surface of the bed cool to the touch. This mattress topper is also made in the U.S., comes with free no contact delivery, and has a 100-day sleep trial, so you can sleep on this mattress topper for over three months before you commit to your purchase.
To buy: Helix Ultra Cool Pad, $150 for a queen, helixsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector increases the durability of your mattress while keeping you cool. This cooling pad slips over the bed like a fitted sheet and protects your mattress from water, sweat, and other liquids that could damage your mattress. This hypoallergenic mattress pad also protects your health by keeping dust mites, bed bugs, and bacteria away from your bed, without compromising cooling features or breathability. The quilted top works in sync with any other breathable cooling technology in your mattress for premium temperature control. This mattress topper is also machine-washable for easy upkeep.
To buy: Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector, $129 for a queen, brooklynbedding.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Puffy mattress topper is made of a highly breathable bamboo and polyester blend that stays airy and cool all night long. This cooling Bamboo topper is hypoallergenic to keep dust mites at bay and is certifiably e free of harmful chemicals. This mattress pad can be used on any mattress type. The Puffy mattress topper comes with a 101-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty that guarantees your new mattress pad will stay supportive and breathable for years to come.
To buy: Puffy Mattress Topper, $225 for a queen, puffy.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Although memory foam has a reputation for sleeping hot, the Tuft & Needle mattress topper proves that’s not alway the case. This memory foam pad uses advanced cooling technology so you can enjoy the cushioning pressure relief and motion isolating benefits of a foam bed while still sleeping cool. This mattress pad is made with a cell foam that is specially designed for extra breathability to prevent overheating. Silicone beads at the bottom of the mattress pad help keep it from slipping around at night, and its CertiPUR-US certification means it is free from heavy metals, formaldehyde, and ozone-depleting chemicals that are harmful to the environment and your health.
To buy: Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper, $150 for a queen, tuftandneedle.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Avocado Green Vegan mattress topper is made with all organic and natural materials and is free of all animal products. This cooling mattress topper features extra breathable layers of organic latex harvested from a sustainable farm, and is wrapped in a Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic cotton cover. These materials are not only non-toxic and vegan, but also help wick away sweat and encourage airflow to move body heat away from the surface of the bed for a cooling effect. The Avocado Green Vegan Mattress cover comes in two firmness options—choose the firm topper to provide a little extra support to your mattress, or the plush topper to add an extra layer of cushioning to your bed.
To buy: Avocado Green Vegan Mattress Topper, $449 for a queen, avocadogreenmattress.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Side sleeping is the most common sleep position and the one that benefits most from extra cushioning. Side sleepers need a sleeping surface that contours around the hips and shoulders to relieve stress from these pressure points. Although the Leesa mattress topper provides added comfort for all sleeping positions, this extra layer of cozy foam is perfect for side sleepers. This cooling topper provides a plush, breathable surface that cradles your curves without compromising the support you need for proper spine alignment. The Leesa is available in every size—from Twin XL to California King—making it a great versatile pick for any bed that needs a little extra cushion.
To buy: Leesa Mattress Topper, $229 for a queen, leesasleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
