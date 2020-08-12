The Puffy mattress is living proof that not all memory foam mattresses sleep hot. Puffy’s claim to cooling fame is its gel-infused foam layers that pull body heat away from you, ensuring sweat-free sleep. These same layers also provide incredible pressure relief by gently contouring to your hips and shoulders, melting away undue pressure and strain. The mattress also responds quickly to movements so you won’t feel like you’re sinking into it as you may feel with other memory foam beds. And, since Puffy is a medium-firm mattress, it’s well-suited for all types of sleepers.

Mattress type: Memory foam

Customer Rating: 4.6/5

Firmness: Medium-firm

Trial Period: 101 nights

To buy: Puffy Mattress, $1,150, puffy.com (Click to see exclusive offer)