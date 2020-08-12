Believe it or not, body temperature plays an important role in helping us fall (and stay) asleep at night. And it’s more than just a comfort issue. “We know you get the most deep sleep in a cool bedroom,” says Philip Gehrman, PhD, an associate professor of psychology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and member of the Penn Sleep Center. Chris Winter, MD, president of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Virginia, previously told Health that the ideal sleep temperature is a cool 65 degrees, or somewhere between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Aside from helping to induce sleep, a cooler room can also improve the quality of sleep you get, while a warmer environment can increase the likelihood that you’ll wake up throughout the night.
If you have night sweats or if feeling hot throughout the night is causing you frequent and frustrating sleep disruptions, there are a few simple changes you can make when lowering the temperature in the room isn't doing enough (or isn’t an option). Consider switching out your current bedding for a cooling pillow and a silk pillowcase, and wearing pajamas made with lightweight materials. If you like to use a weighted blanket for its calming benefits before bed, opt for a more breathable option, and if you live in a particularly humid area, adding blackout curtains to your bedroom may help keep hot temperatures out. But perhaps the most important change you can make is swapping your mattress for a cooling one.
Many mattress companies have taken on the issue of hot sleeping by developing cooling mattresses that are specially designed to promote breathability and absorb body heat so you can enjoy a more restful night’s sleep. But which cooling mattress is right for you? Before you feel overwhelmed by the plethora of mattress brands available, know that we’ve considered input from sleep experts at Mattress Advisor to compile a list of the 10 best cooling mattresses on the market. In this easy-to-follow guide, we dive into important considerations, like firmness, materials, and mattress type, to help you find the right option for your unique sleep style.
There are the 10 best cooling mattresses, according to the experts at Mattress Advisor:
Sleeping cool may be your top priority, but that doesn’t mean you have to push aside your other preferences. Considering factors like your favorite sleep position and preferred firmness level will help determine the best cooling mattress for you.
Some mattress materials, like innerspring and latex, sleep cooler than memory foam. But many newer mattresses now incorporate cooling technology like celliant fibers, copper, or cooling gel to help regulate your body temperature so you can sleep more comfortably. Temperature-regulating materials are especially important for those who suffer from night sweats (which is a common side effect of menopause and some chronic illnesses or medications).
Firmness is a personal preference but also depends on your sleeping style. The best mattresses for side sleepers are medium or medium-firm because they give the cushioning you need to relieve pressure points with enough support to keep your back aligned. Back and stomach sleepers also need a medium-firm to firm mattress since they help promote the correct spinal alignment and relieve back pain. And combination sleepers rotate between positions, lending them the ability to sleep on a variety of firmness levels, so long as it's a responsive surface.
Exploring mattress type is integral in determining the cooling ability of different beds. Traditional memory foam mattresses are known to retain more heat than most other types, unless they’re infused with cooling gel, which absorbs and disperses excess body heat. In some cases, gel-infused memory foam can even be cool to the touch.
Innerspring beds with pocketed coils are great for sleeping cool due to the spaces in between the coils, which allow more air to flow through.
Hybrid mattresses combine materials of both types, and in turn often feel cooler than all-foam beds because of the use of coils or other cooling features, like copper—which dissipates body heat—or celliant, which absorbs and converts body heat into infrared energy. Latex mattresses are also a top choice for hot sleepers because latex is naturally temperature neutral and won’t heat up when it comes in contact with your body.
Earning high scores in Mattress Advisor’s tests for both comfort and responsiveness, the Aurora by Brooklyn Bedding is a hot sleeper’s dream. Its cooling properties are what make this hybrid mattress a total knockout; it stays cool to the touch even weeks after unboxing. Made with a copper gel-infused foam and cooling gel beads, the bed’s surface is designed to stay at an optimal 88 degrees, so it’ll regulate body temperature and help you get a good night's sleep. It also comes in three firmness levels for a customizable feel.
The Puffy mattress is living proof that not all memory foam mattresses sleep hot. Puffy’s claim to cooling fame is its gel-infused foam layers that pull body heat away from you, ensuring sweat-free sleep. These same layers also provide incredible pressure relief by gently contouring to your hips and shoulders, melting away undue pressure and strain. The mattress also responds quickly to movements so you won’t feel like you’re sinking into it as you may feel with other memory foam beds. And, since Puffy is a medium-firm mattress, it’s well-suited for all types of sleepers.
Innerspring mattresses are some of the coolest around, and the Saatva Classic mattress is no exception. It delivers the contouring comfort of memory foam with the breathability and stability of individually wrapped coils. And when combined with the dual support coil system that promotes healthy airflow, the result is maximum cooling comfort. Even better–the Saatva comes in three different firmness levels, allowing you to customize the mattress to your perfect feel.
Because the Saatva is made with high-quality support coils and premium foam, it’s extremely durable, meaning it can outlast the 15-year warranty that comes with each mattress.
The best mattresses for side sleepers are ones, like the Helix Midnight Luxe, that keep the spine aligned. It’s made up of a pocket-wrapped coil layer, which provides excellent zoned lumber support, and a gel memory foam layer for pressure point relief. But what earns the Helix Midnight Luxe a seat on this list is the premium pillow top made with the brand’s exclusive cooling technology that absorbs excess body heat, regulating body temperature and preventing you from overheating.
If you prefer firm mattresses, you may have met your match with the Cocoon Chill by Sealy. It’s available in both a medium soft and extra firm option; the medium soft level works for all sleep positions, while the extra firm is best for back and stomach sleepers. And no matter which firmness level you choose, you’re guaranteed to have excellent spine alignment– the Cocoon Chill nearly earned a perfect score for maintaining a straight spine in Mattress Advisor’s testing.
And thanks to the innovative mattress cover that’s both breathable and soft, all superfluous heat and sweat will be melted away. You also don’t have to sacrifice cooling for comfort; a top layer of foam adapts to your body for a perfect fit and a customizable comfort layer gives you the choice of a cozy or sturdy feel.
TEMPUR-pedic is one of the most recognized memory foam mattress companies in the industry, and it’s easy to see why—the brand consistently offers top-of-the-line mattresses with all the bells and whistles. If you’re a hot sleeper looking for a luxury sleep experience, you’ll want to consider the TEMPUR-Breeze.
Available in two cool mattress versions—RObreeze, which promises to keep you 3 degrees cooler, and LUXEbreeze, which dips 8 degrees cooler—the mattress is also exceptionally comfortable thanks to 4 decadent layers of foam and coils. To top it all off, a cooling cover uses lightweight performance fabric to enhance its cooling technology. This mattress’ luxury feel is reflected in the price, but if you want cool sleep, premium materials, and hotel-style quality, it’s well worth the investment.
The Bear Hybrid is ideal for any athlete thanks to its quilted cover made from Celliant fibers, which may help enhance tissue oxygen levels. With a hybrid mattress design that promotes air circulation and gel-infused cooling memory foam, the Bear Hybrid is also exceptionally cool.
Another plus for athletes, this medium-firm mattress offers top-notch spinal alignment, which reduces strain on your back so you can wake feeling refreshed and ready to move.
DreamCloud’s 8-layer hybrid mattress combines the best of all mattress types. It has the stability and durability of an innerspring mattress, the cushioning and contouring of traditional memory foam, and the buoyancy and breathability of a natural latex mattress. All this is topped with a 2-inch super soft cover for even more breathability and coolness.
Thanks to the pocket coils and gel memory foam, this mattress also embodies its namesake by mimicking the feeling of sleeping on a cool cloud. And with a medium-firmness level and high scores in pressure relief and spine alignment, this bed works for all sleep positions.
The GhostBed Luxe is advertised as “the coolest bed in the world.” And while that is a hard claim to live up to, this gel memory foam mattress makes a good effort at doing so. It uses a combination of phase-change material, cooling gel, and breathable fiber to help you stay cool and sweat-free all night. It’s soft cover is even cool to the touch.
And if you suffer from back pain, you’ll especially like that this mattress delivers near-perfect spine alignment, with great pressure relief where you need it most—at the shoulders and hips.
Sleeping with a partner can stir up quite a bit of heat, so it’s even more important for couples to sleep on a cooling mattress—and the Layla Hybrid is a great choice for this.
The copper-infused memory foam layer dissipates body heat to keep you both cool, while the innerspring coil layer provides tension-relieving zoned support and encourages airflow. This cooling technology also makes it a great mattress for sex. Besides its excellent cooling properties, this innovative mattress is also flippable, so you’ll basically get two firmness levels in one purchase.
