The 12 Best Weighted Blanket Deals You Can Shop This Black Friday
When you're in need of a little stress relief, few things provide instant reprieve quite like a big bear hug from someone you know and love. The next best thing? A weighted blanket. If you've not yet experienced the calming sensation of a weighted blanket, or if you've been waiting to find a budget-friendly option before getting one of your own, we have some good news: This Black Friday, some of the best ones are on sale. We've made the selection process even easier for you by breaking down the best weighted blanket deals in a variety of price ranges.
Weighted blankets are exactly what they sound like—dense blankets, generally the size of a throw but sometimes larger, that are weighed down with metal pellets or glass beads woven inside. They come in a range of weights (anywhere from 5 to 40 pounds) to exert just the right amount of pressure on the person lying underneath them; most brands recommend opting for one that's about 10% of your body weight.
The effect can seriously improve anxiety and sleep quality, customers say, and although clinical research on weighted blankets is still limited, there are increasing reports that support their potential. One recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that, compared to subjects who used lightweight blankets, those who used weighted blankets were more likely to maintain a good sleep schedule and feel more energetic during the day. Another study, published in the Clinical Journal of Oncology Nursing in August 2020, found that weighted blankets helped reduce anxiety in chemotherapy patients.
Experts note that weighted blankets shouldn't be considered a substitute for proven therapies, but they can be a great thing to have in your self-care toolkit whenever you're feeling overwhelmed (or simply could use a little extra R&R). "It can feel nice and luxurious—like a big hug—and that may be helpful for some people," Jeneane Solz, PhD, an instructor of psychology at Columbia University Medical Center, previously told Health.
The best weighted blanket for you will depend on a number of factors. If you want a blanket you can sleep under regularly, you might prefer one that comes with a washable cover that's easy to clean. If you're looking for a throw blanket to keep on the couch, one with a knitted design will be ideal for naps and cozy movie nights.
Luckily, there are plenty of weighted blankets on sale this holiday weekend—including options from Vellux, Casper, and Gravity Blankets—so whatever type you're looking for, you should have no trouble finding the perfect match at a price tag that fits your budget. Keep scrolling to shop the 13 best Black Friday weighted blanket deals and get ready for many relaxing nights ahead.
Weighted Blanket Deals Under $50
Amazon Basics All Seasons Weighted Blankets
Dozens of Amazon customers have given this 15-pound weighted blanket a perfect rating for reducing their nightly anxiety and helping them fall asleep faster. Glass beads are evenly distributed inside the soft covering for a comforting night's rest.
YnM Minky Weighted Blanket
From customer-loved brand YnM, this printed, 25 pound blanket is as cute as it is comfortable. With an ultra-plush, sensory cover, this blanket is filled with cooling, glass beads and has eight loops to tie on a duvet cover for additional comfort.
Smart Queen Cooling Weighed Blanket
If you're a hot sleeper, this 15-pound cooling weighted blanket is just what you need. At 72 by 48 inches, it makes a perfect throw blanket and gives you the therapeutic benefits of a weighted blanket without the extra heat.
Cottonblue Minky Weighted Blanket
Made with a fuzzy, soft cotton cover, this 15-pound weighted blanket fits a queen bed. Weighed down with layers of soft, comforting fabric, this blanket is perfect for cold winter nights.
Wemore Stripe Rib Fleece Weighted Blanket
Available in five different weights and sizes, this fleece option is made from seven layers of fluffy, creased fabric to help you unwind and fall asleep.
Weighted Blanket Deals Under $100
Linenspa 20 Pound Weighted Blanket
Delivering even pressure through a cushioned duvet, this 20-pound blanket is designed to feel like a hug for your whole body. In their reviews, some shoppers said this has helped them sleep through the night for the first time in years.
Hiseeme Weighted Blanket
One user called this blanket "the Christmas gift that got the most attention," and with good reason. Its 18 pounds of soft and machine-washable fabric layers evenly across your bed to promote restful sleep and relaxation.
Costway Weighted Blanket
One of the softest on the list, this 20-pound blanket's velvet-like covering is skin-friendly and hypoallergenic, making it a thoughtful and therapeutic gift for a loved one (or yourself!).
Weighted Blanket Deals Under $200
Casper Weighted Sleep Blanket
Available in calming hues like indigo, rose, and gray, Casper's weighted blanket is attractive enough to be kept on display in your home, whether you use it nightly or just for the occasional nap on the couch. Plus, its cotton cover is designed to prevent overheating.
Layla Sleep Weighted Blanket
"Don't buy this blanket if you ever want to leave the house again," wrote one reviewer. With a velvety-soft 300-thread count fabric and 20 pounds of soothing pressure, this blanket will give you a reason to plan a staycation.
Vellux The Heavy Weight Weighted Blanket
Available in six colors, Vellux's 15-pound weighted blanket is made with super plush polyester fabric. And at 54 by 72 inches, it's a great size to use while lounging in bed or on the couch.
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Founded in 2018, Bearaby has become synonymous with beautiful weighted blankets. Made from chunky, 100% cotton knits in eight serene colors and four weights, Bearaby blankets have helped hundreds of shoppers manage their stress levels and will seamlessly blend into home décor.