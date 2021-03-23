5 Sleep Products You Should Buy on Amazon, According to a Sleep Expert

Whether it's a result of stress, anxiety, or simply a bad bedroom setup, poor sleep can have a negative effect on your health—and it's more common than you might think. One in three adults don't get enough sleep on a regular basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Luckily, thousands of unique sleep products exist with the primary goal of helping you snooze.
In fact, the sheer number of items claiming to be your ultimate sleep solution can be overwhelming. That's why we turned to sleep expert Nicole Avena, PhD, an assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, to ask about the sleep products on Amazon she considers worth buying.
These are the best sleep products on Amazon, according to an expert:
Before you add everything to your cart, it's important to remember that no product is magic. Avena recommends avoiding screens, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime for optimal sleep. She also suggests sticking to a regular sleep schedule to help your body maintain its circadian rhythm, as well as trying your hand at meditation and mindfulness exercises prior to getting some shuteye.
These tips, along with the products listed below, are Avena's go-to suggestions for better sleep.
While light pollution may not seem like a big deal, it can actually affect your melatonin production, according to a previous interview with Joyce Walsleben, PhD, director of the NYU Sleep Disorders Center. A simple solution? Sleeping with an eye mask. Avena likes this budget-friendly one because it’s a “great way to filter out light and relax” before bedtime. Also night shift nurse-approved, the popular mask is made with a low rebound foam that’s super lightweight and constructed into an ergonomic shape that won’t put unwanted pressure on your eyes. Bonus: It’s already an Amazon best-seller with more than 31,000 five-star ratings.
Sound is another important element in your sleep environment, according to Avena, who recommends investing in a sound machine like this high-tech pick from Hatch. Not only will the device’s white noise block out disruptive sounds throughout the night, but it functions as a wake-up light alarm clock to help you rise naturally in the morning, too. Avena also likes that it offers personalized routines based on sleep science to help you develop or optimize your sleep schedule.
Nicknamed the “hormone of darkness,” melatonin is naturally released by your body at nighttime. Melatonin makes you drowsy about two hours after its release, Beth Malow, MD, director of the sleep disorders division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, previously told Health. Supplemental melatonin has a similar effect, which is why Avena recommends this adult vitamin containing 3 milligrams of the hormone. She says the gummy tastes great and is easy to take. Keep in mind that supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, and you should always check with your doctor before adding a new one to your routine.
Not a fan of pills? Avena also recommends this sublingual variety of melatonin, which dissolves under your tongue. It not only contains more melatonin per tablet—10 milligrams—but is also designed to absorb into the bloodstream faster. Plus, the formula contains no added sugars or fillers.
“If you’re struggling with insomnia or just can't seem to get comfortable in bed, a weighted blanket may help you get the peaceful sleep you’ve been dreaming of for a long time,” says Avena, adding that a weighted blanket has been a “total game-changer” for her own sleep problems. Since they’re designed to simulate the comforting pressure of being held or hugged, they can be “extremely beneficial” to anyone who has insomnia or other conditions—like anxiety or restless leg syndrome—that make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep, Avena tells Health. It’s recommended to choose a blanket that’s about 10% of your body weight, which was the preferred heaviness of the participants in a 2006 study published in Occupational Therapy in Mental Health.
