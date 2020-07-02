Fourth of July Weekend Is One of the Best Times to Buy a New Mattress—Here Are 12 of the Best Deals

Fourth of July fireworks are a lot less fun when you’re running on 4 hours of sleep. If you’re ready to invest in a new mattress, the holiday weekend is the perfect (and most budget-friendly) time to shop thanks to amazing Fourth of July mattress sales. You can find deep discounts on mattresses or score freebies like pillows and blankets with your mattress purchase. Online shopping also makes the process much easier than going to a showroom, allowing you to research mattress brands, types, and performance factors in the convenience of your own home.
To make things easier for you, the expert review team at Mattress Advisor compiled some of the best July 4th mattress deals available online today. These are the best Fourth of July mattress deals of 2020:
The Casper Wave Hybrid is made up of five responsive layers that work in tandem to keep you cool, comfortable, and well supported as you sleep. It combines the pressure-relieving qualities of memory foam and the natural coolness of latex with the support and durability of an innerspring mattress. Free in-home delivery and setup is also included. And while the price of the Casper Wave Hybrid is higher than most other bed-in-a-box mattresses (a queen size mattress costs $2,595), you can get 10% off your purchase during Casper’s Fourth of July sale.
To buy: Casper Wave Hybrid Queen Mattress, $2,336 (was $2,595); casper.com
If you’re in the market for a luxurious mattress you can feel good about this Independence Day, the Saatva Classic gives you something to be proud of. With its cushiony memory foam layers, supportive steel coils and plush quilted pillow top, the Saatva is all about maximum comfort and coziness. It features three different firmness levels so you can customize your mattress’s feel and offers free white glove delivery and setup, meaning you won’t have to lift a finger once your mattress arrives. The mattresses are also eco-friendly and free of harmful chemicals. And for the Fourth of July you can score this high-end mattress for a bargain price by taking $200 off your purchase of $1,000 or more.
To buy: Saatva Classic Queen Mattress, $1,099 (was $1,299); saatva.com
Aches and pains can put a damper on your holiday celebrations. The Puffy Lux mattress is designed to give you freedom from pain which it’s up there with some of the best mattresses for back pain. Puffy’s two layers of proprietary foam contour to your body and provide support even during the most extreme temperatures. That alone is enough to cue the sparklers, but the Puffy Lux also utilizes advanced cooling technology to promote airflow and draw heat away from your body so you sleep cooler and more comfortably. It also delivers exceptional pressure relief at sensitive spots like the shoulders and hips and promotes a healthy posture. Puffy sweetens the deal by offering $300 off your mattress purchase as well as a free king-size pillow with no promo code needed at checkout.
To buy: Puffy Luxe Queen Mattress, $1,495 (was $1,795); puffy.com
When it comes to getting the biggest bang for your buck, Nectar doesn’t disappoint. This mattress rings in at $799 for a queen size. For that price, you get a gel memory foam mattress with comfy pressure relieving layers topped with Nectar’s own quilted memory foam mattress cover specifically designed to keep out dust mites. Nectar also has free shipping and returns, a full-year sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty. As if that weren’t enough, the company offers some pretty spectacular freebies with your mattress purchase, like $399 worth of accessories.
To buy: Nectar Queen Mattress, $799 with free accessories (worth $399); nectarsleep.com
Hot July nights can have you sweating constantly, but you can rest easy with the Helix Midnight Luxe. This gel-infused memory foam and innerspring hybrid is covered in an ultra-cool premium pillow top that absorbs excess heat and regulates body temperature. In fact, the Helix Midnight Luxe scored near perfect marks in cooling. But that’s not all this hybrid offers. The polyfoam layer contours and cradles your hips and shoulders for added comfort, and the foundation of pocket coils provide reliable back support. The Helix’s 100-night sleep trial also gives you plenty of time to try out the mattress. Independence Day is also the perfect time to score this premium bed at a lower price, with up to $200 off your mattress purchase plus two free Dream Pillows.
To buy: Helix Midnight Luxe Queen Mattress, $1,599 (was $1,795); helixsleep.com
If you prefer fireworks in your bedroom, DreamCloud is the best mattress for sex.. This luxury memory foam and coil mattress responds quickly to whatever position you and your partner get in. It also offers exceptional motion transfer. That means you and your bed mate can change positions without losing your balance. And, once asleep, you won’t be shaken awake if your buddy gets up for a midnight snack. For the Fourth of July, DreamCloud offers impressive discounts, including $200 off your mattress purchase plus a free weighted blanket and pillow.
To buy: DreamCloud Queen Mattress, $1,199 (was $1,399); dreamcloudsleep.com
The Brooklyn Signature hybrid mattress is perfect for nearly all body types and sleep needs because it comes in three firmness levels: plush, medium, and firm. Beyond its customizable firmness, Brooklyn Signature’s foam is infused with patented technology to increase cooling and regulate body temperature, and its 6-inch layer of individually wrapped coils isolate motion so you won’t be jiggled awake when your partner moves around. The premium quilted topper also relieves pressure at the hips and shoulders. Even better, Brooklyn Signature is literally “Born in the U.S.A.” from start to finish with no middleman costs, which makes this mattress pretty affordable. But for the 4th of July, Brooklyn Bedding is offering a sweet 25% discount off your mattress purchase.
To buy: Brooklyn Signature Queen Mattress, $749 with INDEPENDENCE25 (was $999); brooklynbedding.com
The best firm mattresses provide the right amount of support and pushback needed to maintain proper spine alignment, which helps prevent soreness. These are all components of the Layla’s firm side, which is why it's a great pick for those in need of sturdier support. Even though you get two mattresses in one with the mattress’s flippable design, the firmer side is the star of the show. Not only does the firmer side promote a healthy posture, but it also features memory foam infused with copper, a mineral that is known to help reduce joint inflammation and ease joint pain and stiffness. Layla also delivers high marks on pressure point relief, easing pain at the shoulders and hips. Layla sweetens the deal this Fourth of July with a $150 markdown plus two free premium pillows with your mattress purchase.
To buy: Layla Queen Mattress, $840 (was $999); laylasleep.com
Most people are side sleepers, but sleeping on your side can throw your back out of alignment if your mattress is saggy or doesn’t offer good support. The Tuft & Needle Mint is known as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers because it does an exceptional job of aligning the spine, which ensures you wake with less back pain. Its adaptive foam is made with heat-wicking graphite and ceramic gel beads that absorb body heat to keep you cool even on the warmest summer nights. And with Fourth of July savings of up to $150, it’s hard to turn your back on the Tuft & Needle Mint.
To buy: Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress, $845 (was $995); tuftandneedle.com
The Cocoon Chill offers one of the best Fourth of July mattress sales around—a spectacular 35% off with code ADVISOR35! You also get a choice between a medium soft or an extra firm memory foam mattress. Whatever you choose, the Cocoon Chill delivers exceptional responsiveness to your movements, motion isolation to minimize disturbances, and prime edge support that provides enough stability to spring out of bed in the mornings. Top that off with a 100-day sleep trial and a 10-year warranty, and you can comfortably chill out this Fourth of July.
To buy: Cocoon Chill Queen Mattress, $599 with ADVISOR35 (was $930); cocoonbysealy.com
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.