Fourth of July Weekend Is One of the Best Times to Buy a New Mattress—Here Are 12 of the Best Deals

The best firm mattresses provide the right amount of support and pushback needed to maintain proper spine alignment, which helps prevent soreness. These are all components of the Layla’s firm side, which is why it's a great pick for those in need of sturdier support. Even though you get two mattresses in one with the mattress’s flippable design, the firmer side is the star of the show. Not only does the firmer side promote a healthy posture, but it also features memory foam infused with copper, a mineral that is known to help reduce joint inflammation and ease joint pain and stiffness. Layla also delivers high marks on pressure point relief, easing pain at the shoulders and hips. Layla sweetens the deal this Fourth of July with a $150 markdown plus two free premium pillows with your mattress purchase.

To buy: Layla Queen Mattress, $840 (was $999); laylasleep.com