I Have Trouble Sleeping at Night and This Cooling Weighted Blanket Helps Me Fall Asleep Faster
If you've ever lived in an apartment with a radiator, then you know the struggle of waking up in a sweat during the middle of the night. I don't have anything against radiators, but the amount of heat they spew prevents me from catching any shut-eye. Luckily, all of that changed when Bearaby gifted me this cooling weighted blanket.
The Tree Napper is ideal for sleeping in warmer temperatures because it's made from eucalyptus, a moisture-wicking fiber that pulls sweat away from the skin and cools the body. It's also super comfortable and silky thanks to Tencel. Plus, it comes in eight earthy and warm colors, from cocoa to rosemary.
The blanket has three weights (15, 20, and 25 pounds), which mimic deep pressure stimulation. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the pressure catalyzes the production of serotonin and melatonin to help you fall asleep and stay asleep, while simultaneously decreasing stress levels—it's no wonder why I feel instantly calmer. After pulling the 15-pound napper over my shoulders, I usually fall asleep within 10 to 15 minutes.
When choosing your blanket weight, the brand recommends choosing one that's 10% of your body weight, and if you're in-between weights, go with the heavier option.
To buy: Bearaby Tree Napper, from $269; bearaby.com
"I'm obsessed with my cotton napper weighted blanket. It is so well constructed and feels sturdy and secure, while also being snug and soft," explained one Bearaby customer. "I tend to sleep hot and I end up throwing every other blanket off of me in the middle of the night—but not this one! It feels cool and cozy at the same time; I swear it is magical. I have noticed the weight helps a lot with my autism meltdowns and anxiety, too."
Even a dubious shopper of weighted blankets was impressed: "I'm sleeping better and more consistently than in the past 3 years. I wasn't convinced that a weighted blanket would work, but it really eliminated my restlessness and helps me stay asleep."
Shop the Bearaby Tree Napper to get a better, sweat-free sleep.
Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.