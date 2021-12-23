"I'm obsessed with my cotton napper weighted blanket. It is so well constructed and feels sturdy and secure, while also being snug and soft," explained one Bearaby customer. "I tend to sleep hot and I end up throwing every other blanket off of me in the middle of the night—but not this one! It feels cool and cozy at the same time; I swear it is magical. I have noticed the weight helps a lot with my autism meltdowns and anxiety, too."