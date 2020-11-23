Standing just over 8 inches tall, this color-changing light operates by touch. To turn it on and off, change its brightness between three different levels, or shift the color it gives off to any hue across the ROYGBIV spectrum, all you have to do is tap it. This level of versatility, coupled with its ease of use, has made the Aukey lamp a favorite of Amazon shoppers. It’s earned nearly 10,000 perfect ratings and almost 3,500 five-star reviews, with many noting how beneficial the lamp is for good sleep.