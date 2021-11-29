The downside of buying a new mattress? It usually comes with a hefty price tag. The good news is that Cyber Monday is the ideal time to cash in on the most impressive mattress deals—and if you're feeling overwhelmed or aren't sure which are the best discounted items to shop, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best 15 mattress markdowns from some of the most loved retailers available on Amazon. For today only, save up to 56% on customer-loved brands such as Casper Sleep, Sleep Innovations, and Tuft & Needle.