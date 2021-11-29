15 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Top-Rated Mattresses from Brands Like Casper and Tuft & Needle
What's better than slipping under freshly-washed bedding? Sleeping on a brand new mattress. Mattresses are the key to creating a healthy and comfortable sleeping environment for both your mental and physical health—so if the one you currently have is old and lumpy, causing you pain or to have night sweats, an upgrade should be on your to-do list.
"Sleeping on the right mattress can have a significant impact on how well you function during the day," Luis Peña-Hernández, MD, FCCP at the Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida (PCSI), previously told Health. "Choosing the right mattress for your needs can help address everything from back, shoulder, and neck pain to nighttime sweats, so you have a greater chance of waking up refreshed each morning."
The downside of buying a new mattress? It usually comes with a hefty price tag. The good news is that Cyber Monday is the ideal time to cash in on the most impressive mattress deals—and if you're feeling overwhelmed or aren't sure which are the best discounted items to shop, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best 15 mattress markdowns from some of the most loved retailers available on Amazon. For today only, save up to 56% on customer-loved brands such as Casper Sleep, Sleep Innovations, and Tuft & Needle.
The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals on Amazon 2021
- Sleep Innovations Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, from $279 (was $630)
- Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Hybrid Mattress, $300 (was $533)
- Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, from $556 (was $695)
- Nod by Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress, from $220 (was $275)
- Sealy Foam Queen Bed-in-a-Box, $299 (was $423)
- Classic Brands California King Memory Foam Mattress, $510 (was $639)
- Signature Design by Ashley Chime Hybrid Mattress, $105 (was $180)
- Lucid Latex Hybrid Mattress, $522 (was $650)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $476 (was $595)
- Nod by Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam and Innerspring Mattress, $608 (was $675)
- Modway Aveline Gel Infused Memory Queen Mattress, $271 (was $319)
- Sweetnight Memory Foam Mattress, $482 (was $597)
- Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress, $1,467 (was $2,095)
- Leesa Queen Hybrid Mattress, $1,699 (was $1,899)
- Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress, $837 (was $1,195)
To make shopping for a new mattress easier, remember that everyone has a "mattress type" and certain needs that need to be met. Some people prefer specific materials (think: eco-friendly fibers or cooling materials for hot sleepers), while others want a style that fits their sleeping needs, like stomach sleepers or those who suffer from back pain. No matter what you're after, you'll find something within the guide below that works for you.
Want to know more before making your purchase? We've highlighted some of the best mattress sales available during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.
Related Items
Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
In honor of Cyber Monday, Casper Sleep put several of its mattresses on sale, including the Nova Hybrid Mattress for 30% off its original price. It features two layers of latex foam, with one helping to promote airflow and the other providing plush comfort. The mattress also has seven support zones to relieve pressure from your head to your toes, and springs to give an extra lift and boost of air circulation. Casper offers a 100-night sleep trial so you can test it out before it's a permanent purchase.
Tuft & Needle Foam Mattress
This already affordable memory foam mattress is 20% off today. It has a medium firmness that is ideal for pressure relief and support. Customers say they "wake up feeling refreshed" and that "there is nothing to complain about." Tuft & Needle includes a 100-night sleep trial and recommends letting the mattress fully expand for 72 hours before using it.
Sleep Innovations Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Calling all hot sleepers! You can save 56% on this cooling gel memory foam mattress today. This bed-in-a-box has thousands of positive reviews claiming it's better than pricier brands and keeps them cool during night sweats. It has a CertiPUR-US seal, which means the foam is safe for indoor air quality.
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep's Element Mattress is 20% off today and an absolute no-brainer for those looking for a supportive, cooling mattress. The top layer is made with the brand's special foam that increases airflow, while the base is constructed with a durable foam that won't sag.
Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress
This Cyber Monday mattress deal is for the back and side sleepers. It's made with pressure relieving foam to help reduce pain in the back and shoulder area. Customers say it's also a great match for hot sleepers thanks to its breathable cover. Best of all, the company offers free returns and free shipping.
Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.