15 Black Friday Mattress Deals on Amazon, Including Casper and Tuft & Needle

Mattress prices generally range between $200 and $2,000 depending on the size, materials, and special features. If you want a mattress that is big in comfort and small in cost, consider Linenspa Hybrid Mattress, on sale for just $190. Several customers claim it's better than their mattresses that cost hundreds of dollars more. "This one is better and far more comfortable than the $800 mattress I had at my prior home," one five-star shopper said.