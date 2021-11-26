15 Black Friday Mattress Deals on Amazon, Including Casper and Tuft & Needle
Not sure if it's time for a new mattress? According to the Better Sleep Council (BSC), you should replace your mattress every seven or so years. And if you can't remember when you purchased yours, the BSC suggests assessing the quality of your sleep. Feeling achy, stiff, or extra tired? Odds are, you're ready for an upgrade.
Black Friday is an excellent time to be in the market for a new mattress. Amazon's Black Friday home section is chock-full of discounts on customer-loved mattress brands, including Casper, Tuft & Needle, and Sleep Innovations for up to 56% off. And instead of combing through pages and pages of deals, you can browse our curated list of the best mattresses on sale today.
Best Black Friday Mattress Deals on Amazon 2021
- Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress, $307 (was $372)
- Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress, $627 (was $895)
- Linenspa Hybrid Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress, $190 (was $227)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $476 (was $595)
- Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, $837 (was $1,195)
- Sleep Innovations Marley Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $279 (was $630)
- Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress, $2,027 (was $2,895)
- Lucid Latex Hybrid Mattress, $522 (was $650)
- Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $290 (was $380)
- Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, $1,436 (was $1,795)
- Sealy Foam Bed-in-a-Box, $299 (was $423)
- Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress, $1,467 (was $2,095)
- Lucid Hybrid Mattress, $466 (was $548)
- Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam and Innerspring Mattress, $608 (was $675)
- Casper Sleep Nova Foam Mattress, $872 (was $1,245)
Mattress prices generally range between $200 and $2,000 depending on the size, materials, and special features. If you want a mattress that is big in comfort and small in cost, consider Linenspa Hybrid Mattress, on sale for just $190. Several customers claim it's better than their mattresses that cost hundreds of dollars more. "This one is better and far more comfortable than the $800 mattress I had at my prior home," one five-star shopper said.
Those who want to spend the money for top-notch quality need to check out the incredible discounts Casper and Tuft & Needle are offering right now: 30% off a wide selection of mattresses. For people with back pain, consider Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that's currently $759 cheaper than it usually is. It's designed to provide continuous air circulation for hot sleepers and pressure relief for body aches. Looking for cloud-like comfort? You can save more than $400 on this Tuft & Needle mattress that shoppers say "feels like an expensive hotel bed."
See more about some of the best mattresses you can buy at Amazon on sale for Black Friday below.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress has nearly 29,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it offers an ideal balance of soft and firm. Today, you can get it for 17 percent off while supplies last. Whether you have back pain or simply want a good amount of support, this memory foam mattress is an excellent choice.
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
In honor of Black Friday, Tuft & Needle slashed its mattress prices by up to 30%, including Tuft & Needle's Original Adaptive Foam Mattress is a fan favorite because of its ability to keep you cool, supported, and comfortable throughout the night. Thanks to infusions of graphite and cooling gel, you won't wake up feeling sweaty.
Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress
More than 80,000 shoppers are into this Linenspa mattress that's only $190 today. It's made with three layers consisting of steel coils, comfort foam, and memory foam. "I'm so impressed, and I can't believe the low price. It has a pillow top cover and everything," one customer wrote.
Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress
Help alleviate aches and pains with Casper's Wave Foam Mattress. The bed has five layers that work together to provide maximum support. There is a sag-free foam base, three cooling and pain-relieving middle layers, and a cooling gel layer on top. Featuring a 30% discount off its original price, this mattress is a smart Black Friday buy.
Sleep Innovations Marley Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Thousands of shoppers love this memory foam mattress from Sleep Innovations thanks to its cooling effect, medium firmness level, and edge support. "Prefer this mattress to the more expensive Temper-Pedic I had," one customer said. "I have yet to wake up in the middle of the night hot and uncomfortable; I love this mattress." Hurry, this mattress has a steep discount of 56%, so it's bound to sell out.
