Your pillow plays a crucial role in your sleep setup by properly aligning spine with your neck and shoulders throughout the night. In fact, 91% of people consider it a top factor in getting a good night’s sleep, just behind having a good mattress. Unfortunately, not every pillow is created the same, and many lack the desired support, comfort, and temperature control that users are looking for.

Luckily, upgrading your pillow is a low-lift way to improve your sleeping space—and we’ve already got the perfect pick with Alwyn Home Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Pillow (from $35; wayfair.com). The hypoallergenic option has more than 7,700 perfect 5-star reviews from shoppers who claim it’s the reason they’ve gotten the best sleep in ages.

The high-tech pillow combines the support you’d expect from a memory foam pillow with the soft comfort of a traditional down option. It has a shredded memory foam fill, which still cradles the head and neck for maximum support but allows a bit of give, so it’s not overly firm. As a result, it’s easy to fluff and mold into your ideal shape whether you’re a side, back, or front sleeper.

The unique design also ensures the pillow doesn’t overheat like traditional memory foam. Not only does the spacing in the fill allow for air flow, but it’s encased in a memory foam exterior infused with cooling gel beads. The beads combat the foam’s natural inclination to hold onto body heat to regulate the pillow’s temperature and maintain a cool-to-the-touch exterior.

To buy: Alwyn Home Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Pillow, from $35 (was $100); wayfair.com

And if you need yet another reason to be obsessed with this pillow, it also arrives with a 250 thread count cotton covering. This machine-washable layer provides an extra barrier between the memory foam and pillowcase, so it’s easier than ever to clean your pillows. Plus, it zips on and off to save you time when washing.

Reviewers say the cooling pillow actually lives up to the hype. Multiple shoppers affirmed they were the perfect Goldilocks compromise between support and comfort. In fact, one called it “the most comfortable pillow” they’ve ever slept on.

“What a difference this pillow makes!” wrote a customer from Texas. “I have bought over 10 different pillows in the past year and finally my search is over. I have found the perfect one! I’ve never slept better and no more waking up to a sore neck.”

Another agreed: “Immediate results from this. I sleep more deeply, more comfortably, and overall better. So glad I bought these pillows! I saw reviews that said they helped their neck pain and I agree they do, my pain is gone just three nights of using this pillow. Great purchase!”

Although the top-rated pillow typically retails for $100, you can snag it on sale starting at just $35 right now. Plus, Wayfair is currently offering free shipping on all orders over $35. But you’ll want to act fast—we’re not sure when this deal is ending. And with such big savings on the line, you won’t want to miss out.

