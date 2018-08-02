12 Expert-Approved Tips to Get a Better Night's Sleep

Below, Michael Breus, PhD, sleep specialist and founder of TheSleepDoctor.com, prescribes the best pillow based on your go-to position, plus editor-tested picks.

Side sleeper:

If this is your nighttime move, you'll want to fill the space between your ear and shoulder, explains Breus. He suggests a medium-plump bolster (six or seven inches high) that keeps your nose aligned with your chest.

Try: Z by Malouf Gel Convolution Pillow in Queen High Loft, $108; maloufsleep.com. "The supportive gel core kept me cool and perfectly cradled my neck." —Anthea Levi, assistant editor

Stomach sleeper:

"When you're lying on your stomach, anything underneath your head lifts it backward and can cause lower-back problems," says Breus. He recommends a thinner option that will keep your head, neck, and spine aligned while you snooze.

Try: The NIGHT Beauty Pillow in Standard/Queen, $150; discovernight.com. "This was the perfect height, and the silk encasement protected my hair and skin." —Bethany Heitman, executive editor

Back sleeper:

Once again, it's all about alignment. "You want a flatter pillow that won't push your chin to your chest," says Breus. "It can be firm or soft, as long as it's low."

Try: Isotonic Indulgence Back/Stomach Sleeper Pillow in Standard/Queen, $30; bedbathandbeyond.com. "It was squishy, hypoallergenic, and so snooze-worthy!" —Arielle Franklin, contributing senior editor