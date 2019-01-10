15 Alarm Clocks for Heavy Sleepers

No one loves an alarm clock. But if you've missed more than a few morning meetings, you may be ready for one you love to hate.

A money-shredding alarm clock might fit the bill: It shreds bills if you don't get up. Or how about one that dials random numbers, like your boss's, from your cell phone until you wake up? In truth, these are only design concepts. (Whew!)

Instead, consider one of these 15 real alarm clocks that use nightmarish methods to rouse—or at least seriously annoy—heavy sleepers. (Plus: Prefer to wake up more gently? Here are our top picks for the best wake-up light alarm clocks that will gradually rouse you out of sleep.)