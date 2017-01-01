SLEEP
Sleep, Explained
If you have difficulty falling or staying asleep, it can affect all aspects of daily life. Here's what everyone looking for some quality shuteye needs to know.

Sleep Better Now
11 Surprising Health Benefits of Sleep
Sleep makes you feel better, but its importance goes way beyond just boosting your mood or banishing under-eye circles. Adequate sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle, and can benefit your heart, weight, mind, and more.
8 Natural Remedies That May Help You Sleep
Before you rush to the drugstore to buy an over-the-counter (OTC) sleep medication, try one of the following natural sleep remedies. Many of these can not only help you fall asleep and stay asleep, but they may also promote muscle relaxation.
The 11 Kinds of Insomnia
Can't sleep? Here are 11 types of insomnia developed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

