Yes To, the beauty and skincare brand that appeals to children and adults alike with its produce-packed ingredients and fun packaging, has officially pulled a popular face mask from shelves after multiple women claimed it caused severe adverse reactions on their skin.

Chelsea Anders, who lives in Iowa, is just one of many women who have spoken out about the product, due to the burns it gave her stepdaughter. "Christmas morning, my 10-year-old stepdaughter received the face mask in her stocking," Anders recently told Parents.com. "Her big push this year was unicorns! After opening her gifts, she asked if she could open the face mask. We read the directions on the back where I found no suggested age of use on the product, but it had a 10-minute recommend use time."

After just two minutes of wearing the mask, her stepdaughter complained, “It tingles.” She read the packaging and directions again. "In bold it says, 'Close eyes and relax for 10 minutes. Remove mask. Tingling? It's working!' By the time I read that, she had spoke up again and said, 'Chelsea, it's burning.'"

She instructed her stepdaughter to wash the mask off. “Upon removal, I saw her face was bright red, swollen and had all the symptoms of a sunburn," she said. "After rinsing her face for 10 minutes every 20 minutes for over two hours and applying aloe vera, the redness and swelling started to go down."

After doing a little research, Anders decided to spread the word and warn others about the product on Facebook.. "Ladies, double-check your stocking stuffers," the concerned mom wrote. "If you received this Yes To face mask, throw it out! Over 56 1-star reviews on their website due to chemical burns."

This isn’t the first time people have complained about the product. Back in September, Jenna Barreth posted a photo on Twitter that the brand’s "Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-boosting Unicorn Paper Mask" made her skin burn.

Others have also shared photos of their faces after using the mask, including Brittany Armstrong who shared photos of her burned face on Facebook, complaining of redness and irritation.

A Bay Area couple, Anna Weitzman and Alyssa Mullenix, who have used the company’s products before without any issue, also had a bad experience with the mask. Just four minutes after applying, they realized something was not right. "It was hurting so bad that I was like, 'Whoa! Am I going to develop blisters or something,'" Weitzman told ABC7 News. "Because it's feeling that extreme. And when I saw the severe redness on my face where there was a perfect burn line where the mask had been sitting, that's when I knew something was wrong."

The news outlet spoke to Kaitlyn Hintergardt, an Esthiology Educator at Cinta Aveda Institute in Downtown San Jose, who pointed out that the product’s ingredients are likely to blame.

"This is formulated with grapefruit as well as lactic acid," she said, adding that lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid that's stimulating to the skin. Combined with grapefruit, the two ingredients can be brightening and help promote quicker cell turnover, "but with misuse or introducing it to a skin that might not be a good candidate for the product, definitely can lead to some issues like some consumers are reporting," Hintergardt said.

Yes To has responded to the complaints, promising to have all the products removed from shelves by Friday. "Yes To is committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of all of our products and has maintained a strong track record of delivering quality products to our customers since our founding in 2006,” they wrote in a statement to ABC7.

The brand also addressed the controversy in a Twitter post: "In light of reports that our Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask has resulted in skin irritation for some consumers, Yes To has decided to remove this particular product from store shelves while we investigate," the brand wrote, adding that they value their customers and apologize to anyone who has been affected by the masks.

This situation is a great reminder that you should always patch test a skincare product before applying it on your face. Whether there is something going on with the formulation, the bottle has been tainted, or you are simply allergic to one of the ingredients, you can save yourself a whole lot of pain and suffering if you take precautionary measures.

