These Are the 20 Best Lice Treatments, According to Experts

Six to 12 million kids in the U.S. get head lice each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and just as many tears are shed by kids—and adults—trying to get rid of those tiny parasitic insects.

But before you dive into all the different remedies to get rid of lice, it's important to know what they actually are first. Head lice (and, actually, body and pubic lice) have three forms: Nits, which are lice eggs; nymphs, which are immature lice; and adult lice, which are fully-grown and about the size of a sesame seed, per the CDC. And to fully treat a lice infestation, you have to go after all three forms. Most of the time, that results ia topical prescription medication applied twice: Once to kill any adult lice, and the next, a few days later to kill any nits that have since hatched.

But sometimes, that standard medication doesn't work as well as it should. "The biggest problem today is that lice have become resistant to the over-the-counter stuff," said Anna Albano-Krosche, owner of the head lice removal salon, The Lice Lady of Westchester in Elmsford, New York. That's why, according to Albano-Krosche, some are turning to natural remedies in addition to OTC or prescription medciations to help fight lice. Here, a variety of treatments—prescription, OTC, and natural remedies—used to help stop lice in their tracks.

