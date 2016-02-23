The Best Laundry Detergents for Sensitive Skin

When you have sensitive skin, the simple act of washing your clothes can be a challenge. "Dyes and fragrances in detergent and laundry soaps contain chemical substances that clean, deodorize, and disinfect, and in an overly sensitive person, even the slightest contact can trigger an allergic reaction," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, author of Skin Rules ($13; amazon.com). "Your skin will turn red, start to peel, and be dry and itchy, or you can get hives," she says.

The solution is simple: dye-free, perfume-free laundry detergents, which often have the phrase "free and clear" on the label. "These are great for everyone, but especially for those who have skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, or extremely dry skin," says New York City-based dermatologist Doris Day, MD. Try one of the following fragrance-free, dye-free detergents, including a few picks from our experts.