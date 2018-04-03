The 7 Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin, According to Dermatologists

It should be common knowledge by now that rain or shine (and even when you're cooped up indoors), we all need to be wearing sunscreen. Every. Single. Day. If applying a layer of sunblock to your skin or mixing it into your foundation seems like an unnecessary step in your morning routine, consider this: The sun causes an estimated 90% of skin aging, according to an Australian study published in Annals of Internal Medicine in 2013. And if the risk of sun spots and wrinkles isn't getting your attention,the Skin Cancer Foundation also warns that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Now, that is scary, and a good reason to slather it on.