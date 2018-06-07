Everything You Never Wanted to Know About Spiders, In Case One Bites You

Of all the things to be afraid of, spiders and spider bites don’t need be at the top of your list for health reasons: Only two spiders in the U.S. are venomous, and they don’t bite often and hardly ever kill or even injure humans. (Phew!)

The others may be ugly and they may bite–but they’re not harmful.

“People get over-alarmed when they have a spider bite,” says registered pharmacist Julie A. Weber, director of the Missouri Poison Center in St. Louis. “And sometimes, it might not even be a spider bite.” In fact, up to 90% of the bumps people attribute to spiders are actually caused by something else.

That said, if you do get bitten by a spider, try to catch it (without getting bitten again) so it can be identified by an expert. That will help identify the best way to treat your bite. Read on to learn more about types of spiders that bite and their symptoms and treatments.

