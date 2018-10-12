Princess Eugenie Just Got Married in a Wedding Dress That Reveals Her Scar and the Internet Is Loving It

Add Princess Eugenie to the list of body-positive celebrities who are proudly showing that scars are beautiful. The glowing bride was married today in a gown that revealed the large scar from the top of her neck to between her shoulder blades.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 28-year-old Eugenie was wed to Jack Brooksbank. The dress everyone is freaking out about scooped in the back, putting the vertical scar that runs down her spine on display. The scar comes from surgery she had at age 12 to treat scoliosis, which causes curvature of the spine, according to Mayo Clinic.

Eugenie had a hand in designing the dress, and in pre-wedding interviews, she made it known that she intended to proudly show off this important part of her. Revealing her scar was also a way to honor the surgical staff who performed the operation and redefine beauty.

"[It's a] lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this…I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that," she told the host of a UK morning show, reported the BBC.

Social media can't stop buzzing about her beautiful and empowering move.

Princess Eugenie really is so inspiring to other sufferers having an open back wedding dress to show off her scoliosis scar! Makes me especially proud of who I am #RoyalWedding2 — megan (@megan_sawojka) October 12, 2018

I also chose a wedding dress to show off my scar. Much needed awareness for this condition. Well done Princess Eugenie 💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/IPHQ5RryP4 — Mrs Ross (@EllenRoss86) October 12, 2018