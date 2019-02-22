Jameela Jamil is extremely open on social media. She speaks her mind and isn't afraid to stir up controversy. But we might not know as much about The Good Place star as we think. Jamil recently revealed that she has a rare connective tissue disorder, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), in the most low-key way on Instagram.

Just a few days ago, she posted a video of herself stretching her cheeks out to the sides with the caption "I'm fine." Many of her followers didn't realize what she was referring to at first. But then one user asked if she has EDS, and Jamil replied "Indeed."

This is the first time she's confirmed she has EDS, but she has hinted at it before. In October 2018, a Twitter user replied to a photo of Jamil that showed her arm looking quite overextended and asked, "What the fork is happening to your arm?!" Jamil answered, "My arm is being extremely sexy!"

So what exactly is this rare condition? EDS is a group of connective tissue disorders that can manifest in many different ways, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It can affect any area of the body that has connective tissue, which includes the skin, muscles, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, and organs.

There are 13 subtypes of EDS, according to the NIH, and symptoms can range from mildly loose skin to life-threatening heart complications. Jamil didn't specify the type of EDS she has, but she's made it clear that she deals with both loose skin and very flexible joints. It's also possible she has other symptoms that she hasn't yet spoken about.

My arm is being extremely sexy! https://t.co/BckMC9HXZq — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) October 2, 2018

Genetic mutations that affect the production of collagen, a protein which maintains the structure of the body's connective tissue, are thought to cause EDS. The mutations can be inherited, but there have also been cases where there's no family history of the condition.

According to Mayo Clinic, the classic presentation of EDS involves two main symptoms: overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin that doesn't heal well. These symptoms can lead to joint dislocations and unwanted scarring. There's also a vascular type of EDS, which can weaken arteries in the heart and other parts of the body. If a person with this type of EDS ruptures an artery, it could be fatal.

Unfortunately, there's currently no cure for EDS. Treatment is directed toward relieving symptoms and preventing further complications, according to Mayo Clinic. Those with EDS may be given medication to manage their pain and blood pressure. (Keeping blood pressure low can take some of the stress off of weakened blood vessels.)

We give Jamil a lot of credit for sharing with the world that she has EDS. Not many people know about this rare condition, which can make it difficult for those who have it to feel understood.

