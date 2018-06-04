Fleas are the bane of cats and dogs, but humans can get them, too. You’ll see little red bumps if you’ve been bitten by fleas. Often, there will be three bumps together, usually on your feet and ankles.

It’s important not to scratch flea bites. The organisms defecate when they bite you; itching can pull bacteria into the skin and cause an infection.

Itching is the main symptom of flea bites, although if you’re allergic, you may have breathing problems. Infected bites swell and fill with pus.

Oral antihistamines or topical ointments or lotions, similar to those used to treat fly and spider bites, can help with itching and allergic reactions. Lukewarm baths with an oatmeal solution might also help, but don’t take hot showers or baths, which can worsen the itching.

Fleas are typically more of a nuisance than a health threat, but in some areas of the country, like New Mexico, they can transmit potentially life-threatening plague and hantavirus.

