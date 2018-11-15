The Best Cold Sore Treatments for Fast Relief, According to Dermatologists

By Susan Brickell
November 15, 2018

Waking up to a monster cold sore can be stressful. *Immediately cancels Tinder dates for the whole week.* Call them what you like—cold sores, fever blisters, or if you prefer to get technical, herpes labialis—all refer to those annoying blisters that emerge around your mouth and lips. Even though they're highly contagious and common, it doesn't make them any less painful and embarrassing.

What causes cold sores?

"A cold sore is viral infection that leads to a group of red, painful bumps and blisters, usually around the lip," explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

These bumps are caused by the herpes virus, most commonly HSV-1 (genital herpes is caused by HSV-2). More than half of Americans ages 14 to 49 carry the virus that causes cold sores, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Some people who have HSV-1 are lucky enough to never show physical symptoms, while others get occasional flare-ups. The bad news: Once you catch HSV-1, you have the virus forever.

Cold sore prevention

Okay, before you freak out, let us remind you that cold sores are extremely common. They're spread through direct contact with someone who has an active lesion, says Dr. Zeichner. Cold sores are most contagious when they're active and oozing fluid.

"After the outbreak resolves, the virus remains in your nerve endings and breaks out during times when your immune system is run down," he says. This could be when you're sick, have a fever, get a sunburn, or are stressed.

Sharing drinks, towels, and razors can also spread HSV-1. Lending your BFF lipstick? You might want to rethink that, too. And of course, you can also spread the virus from kissing and having oral sex.

Unfortunately, avoiding cold sores completely is extremely difficult. Once you have the virus, it can go dormant for periods of time, but you will be susceptible to future outbreaks.

How to get rid of a cold sore

The best way to prevent cold sores from flaring up is to keep your immune system strong. "Get plenty of sleep, stay away from sunlight, and avoid direct contact with someone who has an active cold sore," says New York City dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD. You should also avoid irritating foods (think: citrus or spicy) that might aggravate the area and slow healing, and consider taking a daily multivitamin, she adds.

For healthy people, it usually takes about one to two weeks to fully recover from a cord sore. As they heal, cold sores tend to scab over and crust (yay). While they may not be the most attractive thing ever, you should try your best to let the area breathe. "I would skip covering it up if you have an open cold sore because that could cause it to become infected," says New York City dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. Once the cold sore enters its healing phase, you can carefully use a concealer with a thicker creamy texture to cover it up, she says.

And while you can't completely prevent cold sores, quick action when you first feel one coming on may shorten its lifespan. "At the first sign of redness or symptoms of burning and stinging, an antiviral medication like Valtrex can actually prevent the cold sore from developing to begin with," Dr. Zeichner tells us. Once a cold sore forms, though, the best thing you can is to help it heal as quickly as possible. Speak to your doctor if you have a history of cold sores, because prescription medications can help, too.

The good news? There are over-the-counter products you can use to ease your discomfort, treat cold sores, and even help prevent future flares. Below, the dermatologist-approved products that will help keep those annoying, painful red bumps around your pucker at bay.

1
Abreva Docosanol 10% Cream Tube

amazon.com

The topical over-the-counter cream Abreva may shorten healing time for cold sores and help relieve the itching and burning symptoms that can accompany them, says Dr. Nazarian. "I recommend applying it throughout the day (about five times daily) when you feel the onset of a sore," she tells us.

2
Bacitracin Zinc Ointment

amazon.com

"Open sores should be treated with a topical antibiotic ointment like bacitracin to help prevent them from becoming super infected by bacteria," says Dr. Zeichner. This ointment stops or prevents bacterial infections by killing susceptible bacteria and hindering their growth.

3
Quantum Health Super Lysine+ Tablets

amazon.com

These Lysine tablets support your immune system with ingredients like vitamin C, echinacea, and licorice root, and also claim to help fend off cold sore flare-ups. "Although enough evidence is still lacking, there are some studies that show that taking L-lysine supplements may help speed recovery from cold sores," says Dr. Nazarian. Reach for them when you're immune system is weak, or take daily for year-round support.

4
Quantum Super Lysine Plus Coldstick

amazon.com

More interested in a topical treatment? Try this moisturizing Lysine coldstick instead. Jam-packed with SPF, it helps prevent cold sores triggered by sun exposure. Also great? It's a cult favorite on Amazon: "What I discovered is that this balm works VERY WELL for me when I feel a tingly, numb, itchy sensation in its early stages," writes one reviewer. "I get paranoid and lather this balm on maybe an average of five times a day, and the sensation goes away completely. No sore emerges!"

5
IceWraps Round Reusable Gel Ice Packs

amazon.com

Not only do cold sores tend to overstay their welcome, but they can also be painful. Try not to touch or pick at them, and use a cold compress for the discomfort, says Dr. Jaliman. These reusable four-inch gel packs have a protective cloth on one side that's gentle against your face. Just store in the refrigerator or freezer so you're always prepared.

6
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

amazon.com

Cold sores can be triggered by sun exposure, so it's a good idea to invest in and use a facial sunscreen to protect your skin. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch SPF 55 has a non-greasy, matte finish and won't irritate sensitive skin.

