“As far as over the counter itch creams go, hydrocortisone 1% is a workhorse,” says dermatologist Susan Bard, MD. Dr. Hayag also recommends Cortizone-10 and says that it can be used up to twice a day, but warns not to use it for an extended period of time because it’s a steroid. “It shouldn’t be used on large areas of the body or broken skin, and you should avoid using it if you have allergies to corticosteroids like prednisone,” she says. “If your skin condition doesn’t improve within a week of using over-the-counter hydrocortisone, consult a doctor.”