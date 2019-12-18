Skin Conditions, Explained

Missing Newlyweds Found Suffering Severe Burns Following Desperate Search After Volcano Eruption
They were airlifted to different hospitals to treat their burns.Read More
CBS Miami’s Frances Wang Is ‘Giddy’ After Seeing Improvements in Her Perioral Dermatitis
Wang said that she’s using a topical sulfameticide and retinol.Read More
How to Get Rid of a Hickey—or At Least Cover It Up
Hickey drugstore treatments, home remedies, beauty products, and more.Read More
This Woman's Dip Powder Manicure Resulted in an Infection—Here's How That Can Happen
Read this before you book that salon appointment.Read More
Woman Arrested After Making Threats to a Toddler With a Rare Skin Condition
A 2-year-old with a rare genetic skin disorder called harlequin ichthyosis was the target of harassment over the course of a year.Read More
CBS Miami’s Frances Wang Says Her Skin Is ‘Healing’ After Taking Time Off
The news anchor says the month away from work “was necessary for my health.”Read More