13 Surprising Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sun Protection

Smart Pick: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream with SPF 30 ($27; target.com).

"When people come in for Botox, fillers, and lasers, I tell them, 'Ninety percent of what we're aiming to treat—the wrinkles, brown spots, blood vessels, large pores—is strictly due to sun exposure.' So a good sunscreen really is the best anti-aging cream you can buy—far better than any fancy department store serum. But you have to wear it every day of the year, not just in the summer, on tropical vacations, or at the beach. Even while driving, you're exposed to UVA rays, which can also cause skin cancer and wrinkles."

—Robert Anolik, MD, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at NYU School of Medicine