The 11 Best Baby Sunscreens That Won't Irritate Their Skin

1 Best Overall: Thinkbaby Baby Sunscreen SPF 50+

A favorite among both dermatologists and parents for its all-in-one formula, this zinc oxide-based sunscreen offers long-lasting protection from the sun's UVA and UVB rays as well as a high water resistance of 80 minutes. It also contains hydrating aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and jojoba oil, plus antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E to nourish your little one's skin. Unlike similar mineral sunscreens, this sensitive skin-friendly SPF absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn't leave a tacky white cast behind or have an unpleasant smell.

"We live in Texas so a good sunscreen for our 20-month-old son is an absolute must, especially since his daycare takes him outside to play twice a day," one Amazon shopper explained. "Thinkbaby's sunscreen has worked great for us; there is a clear difference before when we left him at the daycare without versus with the sunscreen."