Stuffy Nose? 14 Tips for Treating Kids' Colds

Talk to any school nurse and you’ll find that plenty of parents send their children to school or day care when they shouldn’t. Don’t be that parent.

If your child has a fever over 101°, or any fever just as he is starting to get sick, keep him home, says the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Even if your child doesn't have a sky-high fever, consider keeping him home if he's too sick to take part in school activities or if he is contagious.

Staying home may help your child get better more quickly and avoid spreading germs to his peers.