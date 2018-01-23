7 Ways to Get Rid of Post-Nasal Drip

You make around a quart of mucus a day, which keeps membranes all over your body moist and fights infection. Most of the time you don’t even notice the flow; you usually swallow mucus produced in your nose and sinuses without even thinking about it. (Gross, we know.)

But other times, like when you’re sick, mucus production ramps up. In those cases, you just can’t ignore the runny nose or the feeling of the mucus trickling down the back of your throat (not to mention the sore throat or cough it can produce), otherwise known as post-nasal drip.

“Post-nasal drip or draining is a normal physiological process,” explains Gavin Setzen, MD, founding partner of Albany ENT & Allergy Services. “Most of the time you’re not really aware of it, but when there are other aggravating circumstances–if it’s thicker than normal or if there’s volume of production–you become more aware of the mucus.”

Those “aggravating circumstances” could include a cold, the flu, allergies, or even changes in temperature, acid reflux, dehydration, or eating spicy foods.

If your post-nasal drip symptoms don’t go away, you may need to see a doctor. But there are many post-nasal drip remedies to try before reaching that point. Here’s where to start.

