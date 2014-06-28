You've definitely felt it before: headache, facial pressure, only being able to breath out of one side of your nose. Stuffy or runny noses are all around awful, and they happen when the tissues lining your nose become swollen, due to inflamed blood vessels, according to the US National Library of Medicine's MedlinePlus resource.

The most common causes for a runny nose or stuffed-up sinuses include a sinus infection, the flu, or a run-of-the-mill cold. If an infection is particularly severe, antibiotics may be necessary—but for the most part, you can clear up your sinuses with a little bit of TLC (and a few OTC options like decongestants). Here are 10 possible choices—all favorites among stuffy sinus sufferers and doctors alike—to help you get unstuffed.

