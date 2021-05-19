Nose and Sinus Disorders

This $13 Eucalyptus Essential Oil Diffusing Pod Clears Sinuses and Relieves Congestion

It can also be used with other oils to tackle issues ranging from allergies to anxiety.
Lady Gaga Just Shared a Photo of Herself Hooked Up to an IV—Here's Why

She had to cancel Wednesday night's Las Vegas show, too.
Sinus Infections Can Last Much Longer Than You Might Think

We're talking weeks here.
The 7 Best Ways to Relieve Sinus Pressure, According to Doctors

FYI: Staying hydrated is key.
What Does It Mean to Have a Chronic Sinus Infection?

Chronic sinusitis lasts way longer than an acute infection—and it's not the same as recurring infections either.
The 7 Best Home Remedies for Sinus Infections

Try these to feel better while you wait for a virus to run its course.
Are Sinus Infections Contagious?

Turns out, it depends on what's causing your sinusitis. Here's what to know.
13 Sneaky Causes of Sinus Trouble

Sinus infections, the cause of untold misery, strike about 37 million people in the U.S. each year. Here are 13 things that can cause an acute sinus infection.
Sinus Infection vs. Cold: Here’s How to Tell the Difference Between Illnesses

11 Reasons You Have a Stuffy Nose—And How to Get Rid of It

Busy Philipps Just Shot Garlic Up Her Nose to Relieve Sinus Congestion—and It Looks So Painful

7 Ways to Get Rid of Post-Nasal Drip

What Is Mucus? 9 Questions You've Always Wondered About Snot and Phlegm

If you've ever wondered what snot actually is (and where it even comes from), we've got you covered.

10 Sinus Infection Symptoms

Antibiotics No Help for Sinus Infections

