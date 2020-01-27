This Woman Got a Vibrator Stuck in Her Bladder—and Needed Emergency Surgery to Remove It

A woman is recovering from emergency surgery—and emergency room doctors have been left stunned—after a surprising incident left her with a sex toy stuck in her bladder.

According to the woman, who opted to remain anonymous during her interview with Arizona Family, she recently got a new Vesper Vibrator Necklace by the company Crave. (Just FYI, per the website, the vibrator is made from stainless steel, and measures 3.6 inches long and 0.5 inches in diameter).

She wore the sleek–looking vibrator around her neck while at dinner with her boyfriend, using it with him when they returned home. She claimed she only used it on the outside of her body, as recommended, and didn’t even notice it had gotten inside of her.

“I moved and out of nowhere I just felt a really sharp pain,” she said. The vibrator was nowhere to be found. “Where is it? And he like…didn’t know,” she said, before she and her boyfriend realized what had happened. “First reaction was panic because I had just lost something inside of me that was still going off.”

She went on to explain that “every time it went off it was like my entire abdomen was vibrating.” With the device vibrating inside of her, she went to the emergency room where she underwent pelvic exams by various doctors.

“The emergency room staff wasn’t able to find it in the vagina,” Greg Marchand, MD, an ob-gyn who was called in to take a look, explained. When he saw the woman's X-ray he realized what had happened. “I was really surprised when I’m looking in the abdomen and realizing this device is actually in the bladder,” Dr. Marchand continued. “I’ve never seen a case like this in my entire career.”

They determined that the sex toy had entered her body through her urethra, then lodged itself sideways into her bladder. She underwent surgery to remove it, and plans on filing a lawsuit against the company, as there was no warning label this could happen. She added that its small and narrow design is also dangerous, especially because of the detachable chain.

Luckily, the unnamed woman is expected to recover, but may think twice about using sex toys in the future—when she was asked if she was "done using sex toys," she responded: " “Uh, probably. Yeah. Probably." Crave, the sex toy company that manufactures the Vesper Vibrator Necklaces, had not responded to Arizona Family's request for comment.

