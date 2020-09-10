Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's the deal: Vaginal suppositories aren't anything new—they're typically solid medications that melt inside your body to treat infections, reduce dryness, and help with lubrication. But now in a series of TikTok videos, some unmedicated vaginal suppositories—referred to as "vaginal moisturizing melts" or "vaginal moisturizing suppositories"—are causing a buzz on social media as a way to make your vagina smell and taste better.

In one video, posted back in January, TikTok user @britneyw24 recommends the melts for anyone about to "have a little fun time with your man." She goes on to describe the "vagina melts" as suppositories that "make your downtown taste and smell like the flavor you choose." "I think these are awesome, I 10-out-of-10 recommend," she says. Another TikTok user, @jwightman_789, also shared a more recent glowing review of the vaginal moisturizer melts, captioning her post "vaginal moisturizing melts so many flavors." In the video—which garnered 1.7 million likes—she summed up her experience in two words: "Bon appetit."

In both TikTok videos, the girls held up the specific product boxes they used—Femallay's Vaginal Moisturizing Suppository Melts—touting a range of flavors like "Strawberry Kiss," "Sweetly Peach," and "Blueberry Bliss." Each pack—available on Femallay's website and Etsy—contains 14 suppositories and an applicator. Both girls recommend "popping one in" about 10 minutes before getting down to business.

Now, for anyone with a vagina, the thought of sticking something up there—especially if it's not a doctor-prescribed medication, a tampon, or a sex toy—is dicey. From a young age, women are repeatedly told that vaginas are "self-cleaning ovens" and that putting anything unnecessary into your vagina can alter its very delicate environment. So what's the deal with these vaginal moisturizing melts—are they safe to use, or should you skip them and embrace your vagina's natural smell and taste?

According to the Femallay website, the suppositories are certified organic, soy-free, gluten-free, glycerin-free, paraben-free, hormone-free, and naturally antimicrobial—but all of that verbiage doesn't necessarily guarantee that they're completely free of issues. "The vagina has a way of naturally cleaning itself and maintaining a certain pH which is important for a normal vaginal microbiome, which is a balance between yeast and bacteria," Rebecca C. Brightman, MD, a gynecologist in private practice in NYC and an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, tells Health. “Just because something is ‘natural’ does not mean that it won't alter the vaginal pH. Some natural products can be irritating for some people.”

In response to that, a spokesperson from Femallay tells Health that their suppositories are naturally pH-balanced. "The vagina's natural pH is slightly acidic with a normal pH between 3.8 and 4.5, and the ingredients in our suppositories maintain a pH of about 4 to be optimal for vaginal wellness." Femallay also reportedly carries out “private testing to ensure quality and effectiveness of the finished product.” However, the vaginal melts are not FDA regulated, so it’s wise to consult with your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about their use.

For the most part, Dr. Brightman says that if you're set on using these vaginal melts to change the taste of your vagina, that's entirely your choice, and only your choice (that means your partner shouldn't dictate how your vagina tastes or smells). “If you’re curious and want to try it, go for it,” Dr. Brightman says. “But keep an eye out for signs of irritation. And I wouldn’t recommend it for someone who suffers from recurrent vaginitis (inflammation of the vagina, caused by infection or irritation).”

Something to remember, though: Your vagina isn’t supposed to taste like fruit—or smell like flowers. “The vagina is not meant to smell like a rose garden,” Sherry Ross, MD, ob-gyn and author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women's Intimate Health. Period, previously told Health. “However, the vagina has a familiar scent, which many do enjoy. Depending on the time of the month, vaginal discharge can change in smell (as well as consistency).”

But—and this is a big but—if very concerned about how your vagina smells (or tastes), you might need more than a moisturizing melt. “Most people are aware of their normal vaginal odor, which may vary during their cycle. Any sort of foul odor or abnormal color (yellow, green, or bloody) should be addressed with your healthcare provider,” Dr. Brightman says. “Any redness, itching, blistering or abnormal growths warrant clinical attention. Other than infections, retained objects, such as tampons, sex toys, and condoms, can change the characteristics of vaginal discharge—odor, appearance, and I imagine... taste.”

Femallay also advises against using any of their vaginal melts with latex condoms, because the oils they contain could compromise the integrity of the latex and cause it to break. However, there are no issues with polyurethane condoms. If you’re pregnant, speak to your ob-gyn before using anything in or on your vagina that hasn’t been prescribed by your doctor.

The bottom line here: Your vagina doesn't need a product to help it smell or taste like anything other than its normal, day-to-day self. If you desperately want to give these vaginal moisturizing melts a try, go ahead and do so sparingly and pay special attention to how you feel after you use them. If you experience any kind of adverse reaction after putting anything up your vagina, it’s best to stop doing it—at least until you (and your doctor) figure out what’s going on. And remember: You should be making this decision about your own body and what makes you feel good—not to please another person.