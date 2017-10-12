Without enough vaginal lubrication, having sex can be uncomfortable, if not downright painful. Vaginal dryness during sex can also leave you with tiny tears or minor abrasions inside your vagina or at your vaginal opening, which in turn can cause lingering pain after sex until they heal.

What's the reason you might not be producing adequate levels of lubrication? It's usually caused by low estrogen levels. If you're on the Pill or another hormonal birth control method, this could be to blame; in some women, they reduce the amount of estrogen circulating in the body—and that leaves you high and dry down below.

Dr. Hall says that some women who have been on hormonal birth control for years don't realize that they've been dealing with vaginal dryness until they stop taking it and their body begins producing estrogen naturally. “They go off the Pill and say ‘oh my God, I have all this discharge!’ That’s normal,” she explains. Ask your doctor to switch you to a different birth control pill or another type of hormonal birth control, which may not lead to dryness.

Perimenopause can also put the brakes on lubrication, because your begins producing less estrogen. “[Perimenopause] starts five to ten years before menopause, so in your late thirties to early forties, and one of the hallmarks is vaginal dryness,” says Dr. Hall. Once women reach menopause and their estrogen levels drop significantly, vaginal dryness tends to be a big issue. “Women have extreme vaginal dryness and atrophy and it’s really painful during sex, their vaginas can split and tear,” she says. She suggests taking advantage of good lube during sex and talking to your doctor about options that can boost estrogen levels.

No hormonal changes and still experiencing vaginal dryness? It may be your allergy medication, says Dr. Hall, since antihistamines are designed to dry mucus membranes. “If it dries up the nose, it dries up the vagina,” she says. “A mucus membrane is a mucus membrane, no matter where it is on the body.”