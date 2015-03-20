Should You Be Lifting Weights…With Your Vagina?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You work out to tone your stomach, arms, and butt—why not your pelvic floor? That's the logic behind this viral BuzzFeed video in which holistic sex and relationship coach Kim Anami teaches three women about the basics of weightlifting with their vaginas. The goal: To strengthen their pelvic floor for more pleasure between the sheets.

The intrepid participants start by inserting a jade egg tied to a light pouch full of crystals, and proceed to swing the pouches between their legs while clenching their pubococcygeus (aka the muscle you use to stop peeing). "It feels like a tampon, it feels like nothing," one woman says as another breaks into laughter.

Anami herself has some powerful lady parts: A series of bizarre and cringe-inducing pics on her Instagram page show various objects—a coconut, a conch shell, a surfboard(!)—hanging from her nether regions.

Some of Anami's claims in the video and on her website (where she promotes an e-course in "Vaginal Kung Fu") are, well, a bit out there. But we wondered, since strengthening your pelvic floor with kegels is a thing, is vaginal weightlifting something to consider?

"It's really just a new spin on an old idea," says Madeleine Castellanos, MD, a sex therapist in New York City and author of Wanting to Want: What Kills Your Sex Life and How to Keep it Alive ($11, amazon.com). "We've been telling women to do kegels for about 50 years. Vaginal weightlifting works the same muscles in similar ways."

Pelvic floor training can help with incontinence and pregnancy recovery and, yes, it can actually boost sexual pleasure: "You're targeting the same muscles that squeeze and contract during an orgasm," explains Dr. Castellanos. "As those muscles get stronger, your orgasms could become more intense."

Women who don't orgasm on a regular basis might want to experiment with training via kegels or weights. However, she points out, the pelvic floor is just one of many factors that contribute to a healthy sex life, and strengthening it won't be a game-changer for everyone.

Interested in going beyond kegels? You don't need a coconut or even a pouch of crystals. There are a variety of vaginal weight sets on the market. The Aquaflex system, for example, includes two cones (one larger than the other) that you insert, and a set of progressively sized weights that can be attached on the outside as you build strength ($78, amazon.com). And then there's the Duotone Ben Wa Balls set, which offers a choice of two weights (32g and 52.5g) that can be worn all day ($70, amazon.com).