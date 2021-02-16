There are some purchases that end up being so satisfying, you basically have no choice but to recommend them to all of your closest friends. And that's likely the reason why the Vibe rechargeable vibrator ($45; getmaude.com) from intimacy brand Maude has sold out not once, but seven times in the past few years. It's finally back in stock now after its latest sell-out, so if you're looking for a way to treat yourself post-Valentine's Day, this is a great option.
The latex-free personal massager is simple in design, but that's what many shoppers love about it. Made with water-resistant, FDA-grade silicone, the teardrop-shaped device has a tiny, circular USB port through which it can be recharged. It has three different vibration speeds and can run as long as 2.5 hours between charges.
Nearly 500 customers on Maude's site have given the rechargeable vibrator an average 5-star rating. "Legitimately the best vibe ever. Simple, sleek, SOFT, and something I don't mind leaving on the bedside table because of its understated design," wrote one shopper. "Just the right amount of power that, well...hits the spot. If I lost it, I would buy another without a second thought. Wherever you are on the gender spectrum, I would absolutely recommend!"
To buy: Vibe Personal Massager, $45; getmaude.com
Some reviewers even called it "life-changing" and "the best vibrator" they've ever used. Another wrote: "The Vibe saved my marriage. I'm not exaggerating. I was pregnant … orgasms are literally impossible for me while pregnant. I was so tense and depressed and wasn't getting any relief. I found the Vibe and we gave it a go. And WOW. What a relief. We still use it and enjoy it, even though baby is 1.5 years old. It is small, tastefully designed, comfortable, powerful, and affordable."
Shoppers also say the Vibe is quiet enough to be discreet and that it's easy to clean with soap and water. Because it's made with silicone, it's compatible with water-based lube (like Maude's own organic option). And since it comes with a small white carrying case, you'll probably want to bring it along while traveling, too. Now is your chance to get your hands on the compact, budget-friendly sex toy that's earned such an impressive following, it can hardly stay in stock. Even Dakota Johnson is a fan.
