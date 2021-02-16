Shoppers also say the Vibe is quiet enough to be discreet and that it's easy to clean with soap and water. Because it's made with silicone, it's compatible with water-based lube (like Maude's own organic option). And since it comes with a small white carrying case, you'll probably want to bring it along while traveling, too. Now is your chance to get your hands on the compact, budget-friendly sex toy that's earned such an impressive following, it can hardly stay in stock. Even Dakota Johnson is a fan.