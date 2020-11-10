A pelvic floor physical therapist agreed: “I love the device. I see many women in my clinic that are not activating their pelvic floor muscles correctly, even after I teach them. We are busy women, if we are going to take the time to do ‘kegels,’ you may as well do them correctly. The app gives you a visual and helps you target ALL of the correct muscles, which is a very hard task without help. I’ve been recommending it to many of my patients after trying it out for myself!”