Your G-Spot: What It Is, How to Find It, and All the Things It Can Do for Your Sex Life

Few parts of the female body have been debated, explored, and pursued—by men and women—as much as the elusive G-spot. Some experts describe the G-spot as an area of increased sensitivity and erotic pleasure located in the vagina, while others deny its existence entirely.

First, a little background. The G-spot gets its name from one of the first doctors to describe it in medical literature, Ernst Gräfenberg—a German physician and scientist who also studied women’s orgasms and developed an early version of today’s intrauterine device (IUD).

In 1950, Gräfenberg wrote about “an erotic zone [that] could be demonstrated on the anterior wall of the vagina along the course of the urethra,” and that “this particular area was more easily stimulated by the finger than the other areas of the vagina.” It wasn’t until the 1980s, however, that other researchers bestowed his name to the now famous spot.

Gräfenberg wasn't the first to write about this erogenous zone, though. Similar mentions date all the way back to 11th century India, according to a 2012 review in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

To get up to date on all things G, Health dug deep into the research and spoke with Jennifer Berman, MD, a urologist and female sexual medicine specialist at Berman Women’s Wellness Center in Beverly Hills. Here’s what we learned about what the G-spot really is and you can find it and enjoy it.