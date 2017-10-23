Yes, There Are 11 Different Types of Orgasms. Here's How to Have Each

Any type of orgasm feels incredible, and there’s nothing wrong with sticking to the strokes and touches that you know bring you to the brink every time. But variety really is the spice of life. You wouldn't eat the same three meals every day, nor would you wear the same outfit over and over. So why not expand your sexual horizons and explore the 11 different types of orgasms the female body is capable of?

Before getting started, it helps to understand what an orgasm actually is. “An orgasm is a physical reflex that occurs when muscles tighten during sexual arousal and then relax through a series of rhythmic contractions,” says gynecologist Dr. Sherry Ross, MD. Each climax can feel different in terms of intensity and duration, depending on how and what part of your body is being aroused, she adds. Besides providing a physical release, it's also an emotional one—allowing you to feel closer to your partner or simply de-stress after a tough day.

Some kinds of orgasm focus on the vagina only; others allow you to feel earth-quaking intensity in places you never thought of as erogenous zones. You owe it to yourself to find out the pleasure your body can experience—allow us to get you up to speed with all the different Os out there.

