Sexual Assault, Explained

Assault and harassment can take a toll on survivors’ health and well-being. Here's what they (and their loved ones) can do to heal.

Featured Stories

6 Women Share How #MeToo Changed Their Lives a Year After Harvey Weinstein: 'I've Gone From Victim to Survivor'

6 Women Share How #MeToo Changed Their Lives a Year After Harvey Weinstein: 'I've Gone From Victim to Survivor'

Thanks to a simple hashtag, these sexual assault and abuse survivors found their power. 
Read More
6 Ways to Help a Partner Who's Experienced Sexual Assault

6 Ways to Help a Partner Who's Experienced Sexual Assault

When a significant other has a #MeToo story, solid listening skills are more important than ever.
Read More
I Called Out My Rapist on Twitter—Here's What Happened Next

I Called Out My Rapist on Twitter—Here's What Happened Next

Kyla Padbury, a 24-year-old college student, was raped by a man she thought she could trust. Hoping to heal and seek justice, she tweeted her experience—and found herself part of a movement. 
Read More
How to Enjoy Sex Again If You've Experienced Sexual Assault

How to Enjoy Sex Again If You've Experienced Sexual Assault

Up to 94% of sexual assault survivors experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. 
Read More
How Could a Woman in a Vegetative State Get Pregnant and Give Birth? An Ob-Gyn Explains

How Could a Woman in a Vegetative State Get Pregnant and Give Birth? An Ob-Gyn Explains

The 29-year-old gave birth in Phoenix on December 29. Here, an ob-gyn explains how conception, pregnancy, and labor can happen when a woman has little awareness or brain functioning.
Read More
#WhyIDidntReport: Alyssa Milano and 9 Other Survivors Share Their Stories

#WhyIDidntReport: Alyssa Milano and 9 Other Survivors Share Their Stories

The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport is taking over Twitter today.
Read More

More Sexual Assault

I Was Sexually Assaulted During a Relationship, but It Took Me Years to Understand What Really Happened

I Was Sexually Assaulted During a Relationship, but It Took Me Years to Understand What Really Happened

"My story doesn’t fit the traditional narrative that we think of when someone says they’ve been assaulted."
Read More
I Was Sexually Abused as a Child for Years—Here’s How I Reclaimed My Power

I Was Sexually Abused as a Child for Years—Here’s How I Reclaimed My Power

When you put your secrets into the world, there's nothing people can hold over you.
Read More
'Stealthing' Is a Dangerous Type of Sexual Abuse—Here's What You Need to Know About It

'Stealthing' Is a Dangerous Type of Sexual Abuse—Here's What You Need to Know About It

Read More
Ellen DeGeneres Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted by Her Stepfather as a Teenager

Ellen DeGeneres Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted by Her Stepfather as a Teenager

Read More
Sexual Assault Awareness Month Is Here: What You Need to Know

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Is Here: What You Need to Know

Read More
How to Cope If You're Feeling Triggered by the #MeToo Movement

How to Cope If You're Feeling Triggered by the #MeToo Movement

Read More

These Stunning Tattoos Are Helping Sexual Assault Survivors Deal With Their Trauma

You have to see these breathtaking tattoos.

All Sexual Assault

Did Your Doctor Do Something Not Okay? An Ob-Gyn Explains How to Know and What to Do About It

Did Your Doctor Do Something Not Okay? An Ob-Gyn Explains How to Know and What to Do About It

Read More
I Was Sexually Assaulted in College. This Is How I Started Healing, and What I Do to Cope With Triggers in Today's News Cycle

I Was Sexually Assaulted in College. This Is How I Started Healing, and What I Do to Cope With Triggers in Today's News Cycle

Read More
This Twitter Thread Will Make You Realize How Devastatingly Universal Workplace Harassment Really Is

This Twitter Thread Will Make You Realize How Devastatingly Universal Workplace Harassment Really Is

Read More
3 Real Women on What It’s Really Like to Stand up to a Groper

3 Real Women on What It’s Really Like to Stand up to a Groper

Read More
Watch Lady Gaga's Chilling New Video About Sexual Assault

Watch Lady Gaga's Chilling New Video About Sexual Assault

Read More
The Celebrity-Studded Sexual Assault PSA That Everyone's Talking About

The Celebrity-Studded Sexual Assault PSA That Everyone's Talking About

Read More
Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Can Damage Long-Term Mental Health

Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Can Damage Long-Term Mental Health

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com