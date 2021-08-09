A sudden burst of abnormal brain activity is called a seizure. Not everyone convulses or loses consciousness when this happens. Some people look like they're staring off into space. Others become unaware of what's going on around them for a few minutes. Many seizures are quite mild, and don't cause long-term health problems, but they can still be unsettling to experience, or to watch unfold. If you have repeated seizures, different types of medications and lifestyle changes can help.