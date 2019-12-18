The Different Types of Schizophrenia—and Why Experts No Longer Adhere to Them

Paranoid, catatonic, disorganized, undifferentiated, and residual subtypes have fallen out of favor and given way to a spectrum of schizophrenia symptoms.

What to Know About Schizophrenia—a Chronic, Misunderstood Mental Illness

Symptoms can be severe, and no one really knows what causes them.
How to Treat Schizophrenia, According to a Psychiatrist

Meds, therapy, and more can help.
Is Schizophrenia Genetic? Here's What to Know About Your Family's Risk

Mental illness can run in families.
My Mom Had Schizoaffective Disorder, but the Mental Health System Couldn’t Save Her From Suicide

Adrienne Nolan-Smith's mother had a mental illness that caused delusions, paranoia, and manic behavior. Here, she shares her mom's struggle, and how it has inspired her to help people take control of their health care.
The Different Types of Schizophrenia—and Why Experts No Longer Use Them

Paranoid, catatonic, disorganized, undifferentiated, and residual subtypes have fallen out of favor and given way to a spectrum of schizophrenia symptoms.
7 Schizophrenia Symptoms to Watch For

Hallucinations and delusions are classic signs of schizophrenia, but there are others too.
Smoking Marijuana Daily Increases Your Risk of Psychosis, New Study Says

Remember, legal doesn't always equal safe.
Schizophrenia vs. Bipolar: Why the Two Mental Health Conditions Are Actually Very Different

My Brother Killed Himself 7 Years Ago, and I Still Blame Myself

Study: Autism, Schizophrenia May Share Risk Factors

Why It's Time to Stop Casually Calling People 'Schizophrenic' and 'Bipolar'

