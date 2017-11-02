27 Tips for Coping With Rheumatoid Arthritis
Living with rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a disabling autoimmune disease that can be tricky to diagnose.
Protect your joints
Eat omega-3s
Get exercise
Exercise can give you more energy, improve your mood, and, most importantly, keep joint pain at bay— if you feel physically capable of working out. Walking, cycling, swimming, and light weight training done three times a week for 30 minutes are options, but check with your doctor to make sure they are safe, and know your limits. Don't exercise when joints are inflamed; take a break if you feel pain; and alternate positions periodically when performing tasks such as gardening or cooking.
Don't smoke
Smoking is a lifestyle factor that is known to increase the risk of RA. It is also associated with more severe symptoms and joint damage in those who have been diagnosed with the condition.
Consider counseling
Cognitive behavioral therapy, a type of psychotherapy that helps people identify problems in the way they think and act and encourages them to change their behavior, can be helpful if you have RA, especially if you are suffering from depression. Counseling can also help you cope with the other stresses and strains of chronic illness.
Try yoga
Stretch it out
Don't worry about alcohol
If you have RA, it seems fine to drink in moderation. Research suggests that people with RA who drink alcohol may have less severe symptoms than those who do not.
Train your mind and body
Mind-body therapies help you use your mind to make your body feel better. These approaches can include mindfulness meditation, biofeedback, breathing exercises, and guided relaxation. Certain types of exercise—such as yoga, qigong, and tai chi—also encourage you to focus your mind in ways that can help you cope with pain, and improve strength and flexibility at the same time.
Think vegetarian
One study found that people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet reported an improvement in RA symptoms, including pain score, morning stiffness, and grip strength. But if you enjoy eating meat, focus on getting more greens on your plate. The antioxidants, such as those found in green peas and broccoli, may protect against tissue damage around the joints caused by free radicals.
Get support
Having a chronic illness can be isolating, but being open about your condition can help. Feeling comfortable asking for help when you need it—or just having a shoulder to cry on—can make a big difference in how you feel, both physically and mentally. Online and real-life support groups are great places to meet other people with RA and share coping strategies.
Give it a rest
Get your eyes checked
Consider occupational therapy
This type of therapy can be a good bridge to a regular exercise plan. OT helps people live as independently and fully as possible, no matter what his or her age or condition. An occupational therapist will work with you to identify problem areas in your daily life and figure out ways to eliminate them, or work around them.
Do strength training
Studies have shown that moderate- or high-intensity strength training can help increase or maintain muscle strength for people with RA. Another study reports that a program of long-term, high-intensity weight-bearing exercises improves the functional ability, physical capacity, and emotional status of people with rheumatoid arthritis.
Check your vitamins
Take a warm bath or shower
Moist heat provides relief from rheumatoid arthritis pain by loosening muscles, tendons, and ligaments, as well as increasing blood flow. So taking a warm bath or shower can be a real relaxation session. Also, moist heating pads, available at most pharmacies, can be applied for 10 to 15 minutes at a time for temporary pain relief.
Look into physical therapy
Your doctor may prescribe physical therapy to help heal and strengthen a body part or an area that's "acting up" and giving you problems, but it's typically a short-term option. PT is a terrific bridge to an exercise program, though. You can work with your physical therapist to come up with a workout plan that's right for you.
Think about what you're eating
Food sensitivities, especially to dairy and shrimp, may aggravate rheumatoid arthritis. Some people try elimination diets, which involve removing all potential allergens from your diet and slowly adding these foods back to see if they trigger symptoms. But there are significant variations within any individual's symptoms in a given time period, making it difficult to study the effects of these diets.
Take fish oil
Fish oil can ease pain and inflammation. In fact, fish-oil capsules may be as effective for relieving pain and inflammation as drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen. RA patients in studies that found fish oil helpful took high doses, typically 4 grams a day or four standard capsules.