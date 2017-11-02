27 Tips for Coping With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Exercise can give you more energy, improve your mood, and, most importantly, keep joint pain at bay— if you feel physically capable of working out. Walking, cycling, swimming, and light weight training done three times a week for 30 minutes are options, but check with your doctor to make sure they are safe, and know your limits. Don't exercise when joints are inflamed; take a break if you feel pain; and alternate positions periodically when performing tasks such as gardening or cooking.