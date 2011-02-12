How Rheumatoid Arthritis Differs From Osteoarthritis

While osteoarthritis is typically a disease of older people—often thought to be the result of years of wear and tear—RA can come on quickly at any age, even in children.

The average onset of RA is between 30 and 50 years old; osteoarthritis strikes most people later in life. (It's called

juvenile RA when it occurs before age 16.)

"Unless you've been banged up on a sports field or in a car crash, it's very unusual to see someone with osteoarthritis at a young age," says Evans.