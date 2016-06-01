8 Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that mainly affects the body's joints, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The condition, per the CDC, commonly affects the joints in the hands, wrists, and knees—and occurs when the lining of those joints becomes inflamed, damaging the joint tissue. That damage can eventually lead to long-lasting or chronic pain, unsteadiness, and deformity.

The symptoms of RA—which can include pain, stiffness, tenderness, and swelling—can go through phases where they're worse (known as a flare) and better (known as remission). But some symptoms of RA can mimic those of other conditions—here's what to look out for, and how to know if it's due to RA or something else.