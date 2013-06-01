Thanks to better rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatments in the past 20 years, fewer middle-aged people need joint replacements today.

In fact, a California study of people with RA—all in their 40s or 50s—found that knee replacements have dropped by 19% and hip replacements by 40% since the 1980s. (Rates in people over 60, however, have stayed the same or gone up.)

When severe pain or joint damage limits your daily activities, a joint replacement may still be your best option. Here's what you can expect from joint replacement surgery.