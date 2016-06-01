10 Ways to Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain

There are many medications for rheumatoid arthritis, but painful flare-ups are still a fact of life. The good news is there are many things you can do to reduce, and even prevent, pain.

“It is something that affects you throughout life, so you want to find ways to perform activities while protecting your joints and respecting your body,” says Rhonda Reininger, director of rehabilitation compliance at NYU Langone Medical Center's Rusk Rehabilitation.

Here, doctors recommend 10 techniques to help ease the pain of rheumatoid arthritis.