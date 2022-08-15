Helpful Abortion Care Resources 

Understanding how this ruling impacts the availability and legality of abortion care in your state can be confusing. With many states already passing laws that ban abortion and more likely to follow suit, you should know your rights and options. If you're seeking abortion care or have questions about your reproductive rights, here are some helpful resources to guide your treatment decisions.

If you're facing an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, you may be considering abortion as one of your options. While this decision is personal and yours alone, resources are available to help you understand your choices and make a plan for what you want to do. These resources are still accessible after the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade , even if this court decision has made abortion care complicated for many people across the country. 1

Getting an Abortion Pill Online: Aid Access Learn More Key Specs Cost: $110 to $150 States Available: 50 Security Features: Data encryption, discreet shipping

Data encryption, discreet shipping Doctors Available: Yes Why We Chose It Aid Access is a nonprofit organization that provides remote medication abortions—i.e., the abortion pill—to people who would otherwise have difficulty accessing this type of care. Pros & Cons Pros More affordable than in-clinic abortions

Done in the privacy of your own home

Offers educational information on how to use the abortion pill safely

Out-of-country resources for those living in trigger states Cons May not be an option for those with certain medical conditions

Need to be within one hour of a medical treatment center due to potential complications

Pill is only effective at 10 weeks of pregnancy or less

One to three-week shipping delay if you're in a trigger state Overview If you live in a state where abortion is heavily restricted, or if you cannot afford the high cost of an in-clinic abortion, Aid Access may be a good option. The nonprofit, international organization offers medication abortions to people in the United States for a fraction of the cost of an in-clinic procedure. Aid Access was founded by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, a Dutch physician and activist who also founded Women on Waves, another international organization that provides safe abortion care to women in countries where the procedure is illegal. To get started with Aid Access, you'll first fill out an online medical questionnaire to see if you're eligible for the service based on your medical history and whether you're less than 10 weeks pregnant. If eligible, you'll receive an email to schedule a consultation with a doctor. During the consultation, your assigned doctor will share more information about the abortion pill and answer your questions. The cost of an Aid Access abortion includes the consultation fee, the cost of the medication, and shipping. The cost of an Aid Access abortion is $110 to $150, depending on the state you live in. It's less expensive if you live in a state that has banned abortion or abortion via telehealth appointment because it will pair you with a European doctor (vs. an American one) and the pill will be shipped from India. Note that if you are in a state where abortion is restricted or banned, the medication will ship in one to three weeks, so it is necessary to start early and plan ahead, which is not always possible.

Resource for Finding Abortion Care in Your State: Abortion Finder Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: 50, plus DC Security Features: None Doctors Available: Matches you with a provider Why We Chose It Abortion Finder is a free searchable database of abortion providers that helps connect you with the nearest and most convenient in-person or telehealth abortion clinic for your needs. Pros & Cons Pros Shows which abortion services are available at each clinic

Allows you to filter in-person and telemedicine providers

Offers resources to help with the cost Cons Results limited in some areas

Out-of-state travel is required if you live in a state that bans abortion

Site lacks some security features Overview Founded in 2006, Abortion Finder is a searchable database of abortion providers in the United States that helps connect you with the nearest and most convenient clinics that offer in-clinic abortion procedures, the abortion pill, or both. The website allows you to search for providers using your location and the first day of your last period. You can filter abortion resources by state, availability of in-person or telehealth services, abortion type, or pregnancy stage. The website has a helpful feature that displays the abortion laws by state, as well as resources to help with the cost of an abortion. Abortion Finder is a helpful tool for those seeking abortion care, but it's important to note that the results may be limited in some areas. If you live in a state with an abortion ban, you will likely need to travel out of state to find a provider. However, the website does direct you to resources that may help cover the cost of travel.

Resource for Financial Assistance: The National Network of Abortion Funds Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: All 50 states Security Features: No third-party access to your data Doctors Available: No Why We Chose It Abortion can be expensive, which is why the National Network of Abortion Funds is a helpful resource for connecting users with the financial resources they may need to access abortion care. Its website has a searchable database of abortion funds that provides information on how to apply for financial assistance. Pros & Cons Pros Connects users with state and national resources for financial assistance

Filters results based on state, international funds, and national funds

Offers educational resources for those with Medicaid Cons Some funds may have restrictions on who can apply

Not all funds may be listed Overview The National Network of Abortion Funds is a nationwide network of over 140 grassroots organizations that provide financial help for abortion services to those that need it. The network also provides resources and support to help navigate the often-confusing landscape of abortion access. Applying for financial assistance through the National Network of Abortion Funds is easy. Simply visit the website and use the searchable database to find an organization in your area. Then you can contact them directly to learn more about how to apply for funding. Note that some funds may have restrictions on who can apply. In addition to providing financial assistance, the National Network of Abortion Funds offers a list of resources to help users find clinics that offer abortions in their area. They also have tips for those with Medicaid who are seeking abortion care.

Resource for Legal Help: Repro Legal Helpline Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: All 50 states Security Features: Anonymous browsing, no third-party access to your data Doctors Available: No Why We Chose It The Repro Legal Helpline is a confidential, judgment-free resource for anyone with legal questions about abortion. The helpline offers accurate information about all aspects of abortion care, including the procedure itself and the laws governing abortion in each state. Pros & Cons Pros A confidential platform for legal questions about abortion

Provides up-to-date information about abortion laws in your state

Can connect you with a licensed attorney when needed Cons Only available to those living in the U.S.

Can't provide information on where to get an abortion Overview The Repro Legal Helpline offers accurate information about abortion rights to anyone in the United States. It is free to use and open to anyone, regardless of income or insurance status. To get in touch with the Repro Legal Helpline, call their toll-free number or fill out an online form. A helpline operator will then connect you with an advocate or licensed attorney who can answer your questions within two business days. The service is confidential, meaning your information won't be shared with anyone outside the Repro Legal Helpline team unless you consent otherwise. While the Repro Legal Helpline provides direct legal advice, they can't provide you with medical advice or information about where to get an abortion or by which method. However, if you have legal questions, have been arrested, or are being investigated for getting an abortion, the helpline can put you in touch with an attorney who can help.

Directory for Pre/Post Abortion Counseling: TherapyDen Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: All 50 states Security Features: HIPAA-compliant, data encrypted Doctors Available: Matches you with a provider Why We Chose It TherapyDen is a free online directory of counselors and therapists who specialize in a variety of areas, including abortion recovery. The platform includes detailed profiles of each therapist, making it easy to find one who's a good fit for your needs. Pros & Cons Pros Doesn't collect any personal information

Detailed profiles of each therapist, including years of experience

Notes which therapy techniques each therapist is trained in

Lists therapists who specialize in abortion care Cons May be difficult to find a therapist near you

Not all therapists are experienced with abortion care Overview TherapyDen is a free online directory of counselors and therapists where users can search the platform without creating a profile or providing any personal information, although there is a free and premium profile option. To use the directory, simply enter your desired interest—such as abortion, pregnancy loss, or miscarriage—plus your location and type of insurance. The advanced filters allow you to add an ideal cost range, the preferred gender of your therapist, and more. The search results will populate with a list of therapists who offer services in your area. Each therapist's profile includes their years of experience, education, and licensing. The profile also notes which therapy techniques the therapist uses, rates, and issues they treat. The directory makes it easy to find therapists who are open about their views on abortion, so you can feel comfortable choosing someone who will not judge your choices. After selecting a provider, you can contact them directly to set up an appointment or fill out the contact form on their profile page. Session rates range from $50 to $300 or more, depending on the therapist. Insurance coverage depends on the therapist you choose, so verify that your insurance is accepted before scheduling an appointment. The website also offers educational resources, tips for finding a therapist, what to expect during your session, and more.