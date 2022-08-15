Health Conditions A-Z Reproductive Health Helpful Abortion Care Resources Available abortion care resources to help you make the best decision about your situation. By Lindsay Modglin Lindsay Modglin Lindsay is a professional health and wellness writer with 9+ years of clinical healthcare knowledge. She uses her diverse medical background to write about mental health, chronic conditions, and medicine.Her writing focuses on brain health, cancer, CBD and cannabis, nutrition, diabetes, substance abuse, and medication education. She is passionate about providing scientifically accurate and easy-to-understand information to help people improve their overall health. She also enjoys writing buying guides and product reviews for readers. Photo: Sharon McCutcheon / Unsplash If you're facing an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, you may be considering abortion as one of your options. While this decision is personal and yours alone, resources are available to help you understand your choices and make a plan for what you want to do. These resources are still accessible after the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, even if this court decision has made abortion care complicated for many people across the country.1 Understanding how this ruling impacts the availability and legality of abortion care in your state can be confusing. With many states already passing laws that ban abortion and more likely to follow suit, you should know your rights and options. If you're seeking abortion care or have questions about your reproductive rights, here are some helpful resources to guide your treatment decisions. Helpful Abortion Resources For: Getting an Abortion Pill Online: Aid Access Finding Abortion Care In Your States: Abortion Finder Financial Assistance: The National Network of Abortion Funds Legal Help: Repro Legal Helpline Directory for Pre/Post Abortion Therapy: TherapyDen Abortion Recovery: NAF Hotline Getting an Abortion Pill Online: Aid Access Learn More Key Specs Cost: $110 to $150 States Available: 50 Security Features: Data encryption, discreet shipping Doctors Available: Yes Why We Chose It Aid Access is a nonprofit organization that provides remote medication abortions—i.e., the abortion pill—to people who would otherwise have difficulty accessing this type of care. Pros & Cons Pros More affordable than in-clinic abortions Done in the privacy of your own home Offers educational information on how to use the abortion pill safely Out-of-country resources for those living in trigger states Cons May not be an option for those with certain medical conditions Need to be within one hour of a medical treatment center due to potential complications Pill is only effective at 10 weeks of pregnancy or less One to three-week shipping delay if you're in a trigger state Overview If you live in a state where abortion is heavily restricted, or if you cannot afford the high cost of an in-clinic abortion, Aid Access may be a good option. The nonprofit, international organization offers medication abortions to people in the United States for a fraction of the cost of an in-clinic procedure. Aid Access was founded by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, a Dutch physician and activist who also founded Women on Waves, another international organization that provides safe abortion care to women in countries where the procedure is illegal. To get started with Aid Access, you'll first fill out an online medical questionnaire to see if you're eligible for the service based on your medical history and whether you're less than 10 weeks pregnant. If eligible, you'll receive an email to schedule a consultation with a doctor. During the consultation, your assigned doctor will share more information about the abortion pill and answer your questions. The cost of an Aid Access abortion includes the consultation fee, the cost of the medication, and shipping. The cost of an Aid Access abortion is $110 to $150, depending on the state you live in. It's less expensive if you live in a state that has banned abortion or abortion via telehealth appointment because it will pair you with a European doctor (vs. an American one) and the pill will be shipped from India. Note that if you are in a state where abortion is restricted or banned, the medication will ship in one to three weeks, so it is necessary to start early and plan ahead, which is not always possible. Resource for Finding Abortion Care in Your State: Abortion Finder Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: 50, plus DC Security Features: None Doctors Available: Matches you with a provider Why We Chose It Abortion Finder is a free searchable database of abortion providers that helps connect you with the nearest and most convenient in-person or telehealth abortion clinic for your needs. Pros & Cons Pros Shows which abortion services are available at each clinic Allows you to filter in-person and telemedicine providers Offers resources to help with the cost Cons Results limited in some areas Out-of-state travel is required if you live in a state that bans abortion Site lacks some security features Overview Founded in 2006, Abortion Finder is a searchable database of abortion providers in the United States that helps connect you with the nearest and most convenient clinics that offer in-clinic abortion procedures, the abortion pill, or both. The website allows you to search for providers using your location and the first day of your last period. You can filter abortion resources by state, availability of in-person or telehealth services, abortion type, or pregnancy stage. The website has a helpful feature that displays the abortion laws by state, as well as resources to help with the cost of an abortion. Abortion Finder is a helpful tool for those seeking abortion care, but it's important to note that the results may be limited in some areas. If you live in a state with an abortion ban, you will likely need to travel out of state to find a provider. However, the website does direct you to resources that may help cover the cost of travel. Resource for Financial Assistance: The National Network of Abortion Funds Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: All 50 states Security Features: No third-party access to your data Doctors Available: No Why We Chose It Abortion can be expensive, which is why the National Network of Abortion Funds is a helpful resource for connecting users with the financial resources they may need to access abortion care. Its website has a searchable database of abortion funds that provides information on how to apply for financial assistance. Pros & Cons Pros Connects users with state and national resources for financial assistance Filters results based on state, international funds, and national funds Offers educational resources for those with Medicaid Cons Some funds may have restrictions on who can apply Not all funds may be listed Overview The National Network of Abortion Funds is a nationwide network of over 140 grassroots organizations that provide financial help for abortion services to those that need it. The network also provides resources and support to help navigate the often-confusing landscape of abortion access. Applying for financial assistance through the National Network of Abortion Funds is easy. Simply visit the website and use the searchable database to find an organization in your area. Then you can contact them directly to learn more about how to apply for funding. Note that some funds may have restrictions on who can apply. In addition to providing financial assistance, the National Network of Abortion Funds offers a list of resources to help users find clinics that offer abortions in their area. They also have tips for those with Medicaid who are seeking abortion care. Resource for Legal Help: Repro Legal Helpline Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: All 50 states Security Features: Anonymous browsing, no third-party access to your data Doctors Available: No Why We Chose It The Repro Legal Helpline is a confidential, judgment-free resource for anyone with legal questions about abortion. The helpline offers accurate information about all aspects of abortion care, including the procedure itself and the laws governing abortion in each state. Pros & Cons Pros A confidential platform for legal questions about abortion Provides up-to-date information about abortion laws in your state Can connect you with a licensed attorney when needed Cons Only available to those living in the U.S. Can't provide information on where to get an abortion Overview The Repro Legal Helpline offers accurate information about abortion rights to anyone in the United States. It is free to use and open to anyone, regardless of income or insurance status. To get in touch with the Repro Legal Helpline, call their toll-free number or fill out an online form. A helpline operator will then connect you with an advocate or licensed attorney who can answer your questions within two business days. The service is confidential, meaning your information won't be shared with anyone outside the Repro Legal Helpline team unless you consent otherwise. While the Repro Legal Helpline provides direct legal advice, they can't provide you with medical advice or information about where to get an abortion or by which method. However, if you have legal questions, have been arrested, or are being investigated for getting an abortion, the helpline can put you in touch with an attorney who can help. Directory for Pre/Post Abortion Counseling: TherapyDen Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: All 50 states Security Features: HIPAA-compliant, data encrypted Doctors Available: Matches you with a provider Why We Chose It TherapyDen is a free online directory of counselors and therapists who specialize in a variety of areas, including abortion recovery. The platform includes detailed profiles of each therapist, making it easy to find one who's a good fit for your needs. Pros & Cons Pros Doesn't collect any personal information Detailed profiles of each therapist, including years of experience Notes which therapy techniques each therapist is trained in Lists therapists who specialize in abortion care Cons May be difficult to find a therapist near you Not all therapists are experienced with abortion care Overview TherapyDen is a free online directory of counselors and therapists where users can search the platform without creating a profile or providing any personal information, although there is a free and premium profile option. To use the directory, simply enter your desired interest—such as abortion, pregnancy loss, or miscarriage—plus your location and type of insurance. The advanced filters allow you to add an ideal cost range, the preferred gender of your therapist, and more. The search results will populate with a list of therapists who offer services in your area. Each therapist's profile includes their years of experience, education, and licensing. The profile also notes which therapy techniques the therapist uses, rates, and issues they treat. The directory makes it easy to find therapists who are open about their views on abortion, so you can feel comfortable choosing someone who will not judge your choices. After selecting a provider, you can contact them directly to set up an appointment or fill out the contact form on their profile page. Session rates range from $50 to $300 or more, depending on the therapist. Insurance coverage depends on the therapist you choose, so verify that your insurance is accepted before scheduling an appointment. The website also offers educational resources, tips for finding a therapist, what to expect during your session, and more. Abortion Recovery: NAF Hotline Learn More Key Specs Cost: Free States Available: All 50 states Security Features: Confidential calls, HIPAA-compliant Doctors Available: No Why We Chose It The NAF Hotline is a free, confidential helpline for anyone who has had an abortion and is struggling to cope. The hotline offers emotional support and resources to help you heal and move on from your experience. It can also provide referrals for local therapy and support groups options. Pros & Cons Pros Free and accessible to anyone in the U.S. and Canada Connects you with local resources Offers financial assistance Cons Not a substitute for counseling or therapy May have long call wait times Overview The National Abortion Federation's Hotline Fund offers confidential abortion resources and support throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1977, the NAF has provided counseling and financial assistance to those who have had abortions or are considering one. The hotline is available seven days a week and is run by counselors and trained volunteers. When you call the hotline, you'll be prompted to choose your preferred language and menu option based on your needs. NAF's primary services include counseling and emotional support, as well as providing resources and referrals for local abortion care providers, counseling services, and support groups. The NAF Hotline also offers educational materials on topics like pregnancy options, abortion, and financial assistance based on your income and household size. The funding may help cover travel and lodging to and from your appointment, as well as the cost of the procedure itself if you qualify. Note that long wait times are common when calling the NAF Hotline, so be patient when seeking assistance. Final Verdict If you're looking for a way to get a medical abortion online, Aid Access will prescribe and ship abortion pills to anyone under 10 weeks pregnant for a relatively low cost. If you're too far along for Aid Access or you need in-person care, AbortionFinder is a resource that can help you find the care you need. In addition, if you have questions about your abortion rights in your state following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the Repro Legal Helpline is a confidential and judgment-free resource that can put you in touch with an attorney who can help. Guide to Abortion Care Protecting Your Privacy in a Post-Roe World Be aware of your privacy and security risks when considering an abortion. Here are a few tips for how to protect yourself:2 Be aware of your state's abortion laws and know what clinic services are available to you. Don't post about your decision on social media. Use a secure browser such as Tor or use a VPN when looking for a provider or information online. Understand how your device's privacy settings work. Refrain from using any period tracking apps and delete any existing tracking app accounts you may have. Select a provider that offers confidential and discreet shipping for any at-home abortion medication. Pay for any services related to your abortion in cash. How to Find a Provider There are a few things you can do to find a supportive provider without putting yourself at risk. First, try to find a clinic that is affiliated with the National Abortion Federation. This organization ensures that all of its members meet high standards of quality and safety. You can also visit the Abortion Finder website, which is a directory of abortion providers based on your location. It's also essential to know the difference between a pregnancy crisis center and an abortion clinic. Crisis centers are generally anti-abortion and may provide false or misleading information to dissuade you from having an abortion. Abortion clinics focus on providing unbiased information and quality care. Frequently Asked Questions Where Is Abortion legal right now? As of July 2022, Abortion is currently legal in Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C.3 When can you take the abortion pill? The abortion pill is a medication abortion that involves taking two medications—mifepristone and misoprostol—to end a pregnancy and empty your uterus. The FDA has approved these medications to end pregnancies under 10 weeks. After that, you may need an in-clinic abortion. Is abortion safe? The risks associated with abortion are typically low. If you get a legal abortion, provided under the supervision of a medical professional, the risks of severe complications are only 0.4%—roughly 14 times lower than the risk of death in childbirth. It is also very rare to experience complications from surgical abortions.4 However, as with any medical procedure, there are some potential risks that come with any abortion, including infection, hemorrhaging, severe cramping, uterine perforation, or allergic reactions. Are there legal grounds for abortion in states with bans following the overturn of Roe vs. Wade? A few states, including Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Wyoming, have exceptions for abortion in cases of rape or incest. But generally speaking, abortion is only legal in trigger states if the pregnancy threatens the life of the pregnant person. In some states with bans, a medical emergency, such as ectopic pregnancy, is also grounds for legal abortion. Does health insurance cover abortion? Some health insurance plans cover abortion, but it depends on what type of plan you're on and the state you live in.7 Some states restrict health insurance plans from covering such services, so check your state laws.8 Even if your health insurer covers abortion, not all providers accept insurance. However, these services generally offer some type of financial aid or can put you in touch with abortion funds to help cover your cost. Methodology We evaluated current abortion laws in the United States and looked at dozens of resources to find the information people need when considering an abortion or after having one. Our primary focus was on accessibility, accuracy, comprehensiveness, and unbiased information. We also looked at support services available to anyone who needs help before, during, or after an abortion, as well as cost and funding options available to those in need. Companies with up-to-date and educational resources were given preference. 