This 20-Year-Old Girl Just Went Viral on TikTok For Having '2 Periods a Month'—Here's Why

A woman on TikTok just went viral after sharing that she has two periods a month—two.

In a TikTok video shared on May 4, user Paige DeAngelo reacts to gunshot sounds next to different phrases, including "two vaginas," "two uteruses," "two cervixes," and "two periods a month." DeAngelo, who has condition known as uterine didelphys, said that she "could get pregnant in both sides at different times" and that she'll "never know if I'm pregnant because I still have the other side's period."

Deangelo, who is 20 years old, welcomed questions about her condition. "Answering your Qs about #uterinedidelphys & spreading some knowledge," she wrote as the caption, adding "ask away no shame." In an answer to one question, Dangelo told one person that her reproductive systems are next to each other and her two periods "unfortunately" don't always sync up.

Girl-With-2-Uteruses-AdobeStock_159774668 Credit: AdobeStock

Uterine didelphys—aka "double uterus," or uterus didelphys—happens during fetal development when the two tubes that are supposed to eventually form one uterus instead become two separate structures, according to the Mayo Clinic. Uterine didelphys usually doesn't have any symptoms, but it's linked with a higher-than-normal risk of miscarriage and premature birth. Some people with uterine didelphys have one vagina and others have two, leading to two periods a month.

DeAngelo spoke to the Daily Mail about her condition, saying that she was diagnosed when she was 18 after having irregular periods—sometimes one every two weeks. DeAngelo points out that you can't see both of her vaginas on the exterior of her body—you'd need to actually examine her vagina—and that's why she didn't find out about her condition until she was 18.

"Each 'side' is half the size of a normal vagina. It doesn't cause any issues but it's definitely noticeable," she told the publication. DeAngelo said she was diagnosed with an MRI and she "thought it was kind of funny at first" until she learned that her condition puts her at a much higher risk of premature births and miscarriages because each of her uteruses are smaller than a typical uterus. DeAngelo said that she was told that she will probably need to use a surrogate in order to have biological children. "That was so heartbreaking to hear," she said. "I wanted to have a future where I grow up and have a big family."

DeAngelo said she's in a Facebook support group with other women who have uterine didelphys, noting that a lot of them have had one child for every five miscarriages. "It's disheartening but I'm kind of glass half full person — the fact that people have had kids is what keeps me going," she said.

DeAngelo said she has a boyfriend and "everything works in that sense." She's also been able to control her irregular periods with the birth control pill.

DeAngelo said she's hopeful that she can help other people with her condition by speaking out about it. "A lot of girls who have the same issue DMed me, saying they felt so alone this whole time," she said. "Being able to bring all those people together was the reason why I did this. ...I'm glad I've created a safe space for other females to reach out for help."