Last year, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. On September 30, 2020, Teigen shared with her followers on Instagram that she and husband John Legend lost their unborn son. Now, a year later, Teigen is sharing a photo to commemorate that sad anniversary.

Chrissy Teigen Miscarriage Credit: Getty Images

"To the son we almost had," Teigen, 35, started the caption. "A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to." In the photo, Teigen is shown in her hospital bed with tears on her cheeks, as Legend comforts her.

"I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle," Teigen continued. "They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.

Over the past year, Teigen has spoken out about the loss of her son, Jack, and the aftermath of the miscarriage on Instagram. As recently as last week, on September 18, she shared with fans how difficult it was to feel comfortable in her body after the miscarriage—especially without a baby to breastfeed. "When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses," she said. "Not only are you extremely diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the mirror."

And earlier this year in February, on what would've been the week her unborn son Jack would've been born, she shared an emotional tweet with her fans: "My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she wrote. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom...the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh."

Fans and fellow celebrities showed support by commenting on Teigen's most recent Instagram post. "Beautifully written," model Ashley Graham wrote, while actress Gabrielle Union commented: "Love u." A fan commended Teigen for being honest about her suffering on social media, writing: "Thank you for your openness and courage to share your grief and pain."