Accessing Abortion Care in Trigger States

We compiled this list of abortion care resources aiming to help those most affected by the recent SCOTUS decision. These organizations can help you better understand your rights and your medical options—and we've made sure that all of them are safe and reputable.

However, individuals living in trigger states still have options, even if the ever-changing legal landscape in the country may make it difficult to easily figure out what those options are. But it's important to find trustworthy information so you can protect your health and your privacy.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade sent ripples through the United States as state-level abortion laws went into effect, making abortion illegal or significantly restricted. 1 Trigger states are those where laws were in place designed to go into effect as soon as Roe fell. This meant that people in those states were forced to leave clinics without receiving the services they needed –and without knowing what their next step could be.

Out-of-State Abortion Care: INeedAnA.com ineedana.com Learn More Key Specs States served: 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: The website can be read in English or Spanish

The website can be read in English or Spanish Security measures: Its homepage states they will "never ask you for personally identifiable information or store anything you've input" Why We Chose It INeedAnA.com is a search tool that locates abortion care options in neighboring states. You can search based on your age and the date of your last period. Pros & Cons Pros Offers information about in-person and online abortion resources

Notes the date when clinic information was last verified

Straightforward and user-friendly website design Cons Requires your age, zip code, and weeks since your last period–though they insist this data is not shared or stored

The website becomes a part of your digital history if you do not take proper privacy precautions INeedAnA is an information source for those searching for providers of abortions. It also includes details on abortion funds and local support organizations. You can search based on when your last period was, and the company's privacy policy says it does not share or store this data. However, using the website becomes a part of your digital history without proper precautions, such as using a VPN service or searching on a private browser. Changing the settings on your phone to disable ad tracking also protects your data. Your digital privacy is important because prosecutors can use concrete evidence, such as your text messages or search history, against you in court.

In-State Abortion Care: Plan C Learn More Key Specs States served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: The website can be read in English and Spanish

The website can be read in English and Spanish Security measures: Displays a border on its homepage reminding site visitors to use a VPN Why We Chose It Plan C provides an extensive guide to accessing at-home abortion pills in each state. The website contains information about online pharmacies and mail-forwarding options for people needing abortion care. Pros & Cons Pros Offers helpful information specifically for people in states where abortion is restricted

Displays warning labels if a service poses legal risks

Can sort options by price and delivery time Cons Possible restrictions on what states each pill provider ships to

Only helps find abortion pills

Still need to take proper privacy precautions when accessing the website Plan C is one of the most up-to-date resources for people seeking an abortion, both in state, out of state, in-person, and at home. Simply enter the state where you live and it will provide you with information about how you can obtain abortion pills and the safety precautions you should take. You'll find information on Aid Access, vetted online pharmacies, mail-forwarding options, and state-specific legal information. The resource also offers phone and text support. Note that pro-choice advocates urge users to take some precautions when accessing the Plan C website from a computer in a trigger state. Your internet history could be used as evidence in prosecutions for illegal abortions so using a VPN (virtual private network) service is recommended when visiting Plan C.

Online Abortion Pills: AidAccess Learn More Key Specs States served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: English or Spanish

English or Spanish Security measures: The company will disclose the collected data to the doctors, helpdesk, and consultants solely for the purpose of providing a medical abortion service and information. All identifying information will remain confidential. The company does not rent, sell, or share your personal information with other people or non-affiliated companies. Why We Chose It AidAccess prescribes and mails abortion medication to people in all 50 states by using an overseas pharmacy for states where abortion is illegal. Pros & Cons Pros Ships abortion pills to all 50 states

Provides clear instructions on how to take abortion pills

Supplies thorough information about possible complications and after-care Cons Delivery can take 1 to 3 weeks in some states due to overseas shipping times

The legal risks are tricky and vary from state to state Aid Access is the only organization that will ship abortion pills through the mail, no matter what state you live in, as long as you are less than 10 weeks pregnant. If you live in a state where abortion is legal and abortion pills can be prescribed via telehealth appointment, you will have a consultation with a U.S. doctor, then be prescribed the medication and have it shipped to you in a few days. If you live somewhere where abortion is restricted, you will meet with a European doctor and receive the generic version of the abortion pill through the mail from India. It can take one to three weeks for that medication to arrive. While the legality of receiving abortion pills through the mail is complicated post-Roe, The United States Postal Service recently said it will not interfere with the mailing of abortion pills. And as of July 2022, states do not have explicit rules for crossing state lines to receive care—at least not yet.

Legal Assistance: Repro Legal Helpline Repro Legal Helpline Learn More Key Specs States served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: English, Spanish, and Chinese for the website; more languages available via the phone helpline

English, Spanish, and Chinese for the website; more languages available via the phone helpline Security measures: Does not collect personal data unless you contact them for legal advice and provide the information Why We Chose It The Repro Legal Helpline is a free, confidential helpline offering legal advice about self-managed abortion and judicial bypass for minors. Pros & Cons Pros Uses secure email forms and a confidential helpline

Website has a Quick Exit button to maintain privacy Cons If you send an email through its secure form, you will receive a confirmation email with Repro Legal Helpline's name as the sender Repro Legal Helpline is run by the nonprofit If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice and provides legal information about abortion, advice, and resources to those in need. You can reach out via the website or the phone helpline and you'll receive assistance from licensed attorneys and advocates; the phone line focuses on your legal rights surrounding self-managed abortions–those done without a medical provider present at the time you take the medication. The attorneys can also assist those under 18 who need court approval to receive an abortion without consent from their parent or legal guardian. The Helpline also partners with the Repro Legal Defense Fund, a fund that helps cover attorney and expert fees, court costs, and bail for people facing criminal charges for abortion, if necessary. Both the fund and helpline websites include a red Quick Exit button in the top left-hand corner. By clicking it, your browser will immediately take you to duckduckgo.com instead of a If/When/How partner website in case you need to quickly hide the page.

Counseling If You're Considering an Abortion: Postpartum Support International's Provider Directory Learn More Key Specs States served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Canada

All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Canada Languages available: 371 languages

371 languages Security measures: You do not need to enter any personal information on the website Why We Chose It Postpartum Support International maintains a helpful directory of providers certified in perinatal mental health, including pregnancy loss and abortion. This is a great resource to find a therapist or counselor with specialized experience. Pros & Cons Pros Some providers list "abortion/pregnancy termination" as their specialty

All therapists have completed additional training in reproductive mental health

Nonprofit has a solid reputation Cons May share certain pieces of aggregated, non-personal information with third parties Postpartum Support International (PSI) is a leading organization in the perinatal mental health industry and it has pledged to care for individuals who are seeking or receiving an abortion. It also has a well-known provider directory featuring a vast number of mental health providers who list "abortion" as one of their therapy specialties, as is pregnancy loss. The organization also offers a 24-hour helpline in case you're having difficulty finding a therapist who matches your needs. The volunteers manning the line can help you locate local resources or make provider recommendations. The directory is also reasonably safe from a privacy standpoint to search. You do not need to enter any identifiable information about yourself to use the site and there is no record of why you are seeking counseling.

Helpful Counseling Service for Those Who Had an Abortion: TherapyDen Learn More Key Specs States served : All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: 26 languages, including American Sign Language

26 languages, including American Sign Language Security measures: You do not need to enter any personal information on the TherapyDen platform Why We Chose It If you want to talk about your abortion with a therapist, TherapyDen is an easy-to-navigate directory of mental health professionals all across the United States that can help you find a judgment-free provider. You can find therapists who specialize in treating people who have experienced miscarriage, pregnancy loss, or have had an abortion. Pros & Cons Pros Vast directory of therapists across the U.S.

Can filter therapists by those who specialize in abortion and pregnancy loss

Website is user-friendly and easy to search Cons Does not specify if the therapist currently accepts new clients TherapyDen is a popular therapist directory featuring therapists who specialize in many different issues, but it stands out because you can search for therapists who have experience treating people who have had an abortion. In addition, you do not need to enter any personal information to search and the site does not sell, rent, or otherwise disclose personal information collected by its site to third parties.

Abortion Funds: National Network of Abortion Funds National Network of Abortion Funds Learn More Key Specs States available: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: Website appears to only be available in English

Website appears to only be available in English Security measures: Uses site cookies, which are safer because they don't store personal data when you close your browser Why We Chose It The National Network of Abortion Funds provides a comprehensive, searchable map to locate national and state-specific organizations offering financial assistance for those seeking abortion resources. Pros & Cons Pros Lists multiple organizations for every state

Describes the types of support each abortion fund offers

Provides clear instructions for how to receive funding

Uses site cookies Cons Some of the non-profit organizations listed do not pay for the abortion procedure itself The National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) is a directory featuring 80 non-profit organizations that provide financial and emotional support to people seeking abortions. On its website, you can search organizations in your state through an interactive map or view your options in a list format sorted by state. For each fund, NNAF provides clear instructions on how to apply, as well as information about the types of funding it provides, such as cash for travel, lodging, food, or childcare. Several of those funds also specialize in helping people in trigger states, such as the Midwest Access Coalition, ARC - Southeast, Northwest Abortion Access Fund, and the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project. To help protect your privacy, the website only uses site cookies that do not retain any identifying information about you after you close your browser.

Travel Resource: The Brigid Alliance The Brigid Alliance Learn More Key Specs States available : All 50 states (although its partner clinics are in New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.)

: All 50 states (although its partner clinics are in New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.) Languages available: English and Spanish, though the organization also has access to a secure interpretation system to help communicate with people who speak other languages.

English and Spanish, though the organization also has access to a secure interpretation system to help communicate with people who speak other languages. Security measures: Communication with The Brigid Alliance is confidential and mainly through phone calls Why We Chose It The Brigid Alliance plans, reserves, and pays for your travel expenses if you get an abortion at one of its partner clinics. Pros & Cons Pros Coordinators book your transportation, rideshares, and hotels for you

Provides reimbursement for food and childcare

Can cover travel costs for a support person if necessary Cons Funds are limited to those receiving abortion care at one of its eight partner clinics

Partner clinics are in only five states

Limited to individuals who are 15 weeks pregnant or more The Brigid Alliance is partnered with eight clinics, which allows it to support and fund individuals traveling to receive an abortion. After scheduling an appointment at one of its partner clinics, the clinic can make a referral to The Brigid Alliance. Coordinators will then call you to begin arranging your travel. It's important to note that several abortion funds cover the cost of travel. If The Brigid Alliance does not have partner clinics in your nearby states, search for abortion funds in your area through the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Peer Support: Reprocare Healthline Learn More Key Specs States served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available : English

: English Security measures: The Healthline is completely anonymous Why We Chose It If you're planning on taking the abortion pill at home, you can call the Reprocare Healthline, which provides peer-to-peer emotional support before, during, and after you've taken it. Pros & Cons Pros Peer support is available seven days a week

Caters specifically to people taking the abortion pill

Offers referrals for abortion funds and providers in your area Cons Their volunteers are not medical or mental health professional If you're planning on taking an abortion pill at home and want support, the Reprocare Healthline is a great resource. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. PT, its volunteers are trauma-informed and available to give you emotional support during the entire process. While the volunteers can answer any questions about the abortion pill and how it works, they are not medical staff or therapists. You can reach the Reprocare Healthline by phone or text, both are anonymous. The resource does not collect or share your personal information with anyone, so you can rest assured that your conversations will remain confidential.