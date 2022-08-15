Health Conditions A-Z Reproductive Health Accessing Abortion Care in Trigger States How to find help if you live in a state that bans or severely restricts your abortion rights By Health.com Editorial Team Health.com Editorial Team The editors at Health are a dedicated team of experienced health editors, writers, and other media professionals who strive to bring trustworthy and responsible health and medical content to their readers. As a team, we have decades of experience in health journalism and have worked at legacy publishers and some of the biggest news and media companies in the U.S. health's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Ben White / Stocksy The Supreme Court's decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade sent ripples through the United States as state-level abortion laws went into effect, making abortion illegal or significantly restricted.1 Trigger states are those where laws were in place designed to go into effect as soon as Roe fell. This meant that people in those states were forced to leave clinics without receiving the services they needed–and without knowing what their next step could be. However, individuals living in trigger states still have options, even if the ever-changing legal landscape in the country may make it difficult to easily figure out what those options are. But it's important to find trustworthy information so you can protect your health and your privacy. We compiled this list of abortion care resources aiming to help those most affected by the recent SCOTUS decision. These organizations can help you better understand your rights and your medical options—and we've made sure that all of them are safe and reputable. Out-of-State Abortion Care: INeedAnA.com In-State Abortion Care: Plan C Online Abortion Pills: AidAccess Legal Assistance: Repro Legal Helpline Counseling if You're Considering an Abortion: Postpartum Support International's Provider Directory Counseling if You've Had Abortion: TherapyDen Abortion Funds: National Network of Abortion Funds Travel Resource: The Brigid Alliance Peer Support: Reprocare Healthline Support Group: Postpartum Support International's Post-Abortion Support Online Group Out-of-State Abortion Care: INeedAnA.com ineedana.com Learn More Key Specs States served: 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: The website can be read in English or Spanish Security measures: Its homepage states they will "never ask you for personally identifiable information or store anything you've input" Why We Chose It INeedAnA.com is a search tool that locates abortion care options in neighboring states. You can search based on your age and the date of your last period. Pros & Cons Pros Offers information about in-person and online abortion resources Notes the date when clinic information was last verified Straightforward and user-friendly website design Cons Requires your age, zip code, and weeks since your last period–though they insist this data is not shared or stored The website becomes a part of your digital history if you do not take proper privacy precautions INeedAnA is an information source for those searching for providers of abortions. It also includes details on abortion funds and local support organizations. You can search based on when your last period was, and the company's privacy policy says it does not share or store this data. However, using the website becomes a part of your digital history without proper precautions, such as using a VPN service or searching on a private browser. Changing the settings on your phone to disable ad tracking also protects your data. Your digital privacy is important because prosecutors can use concrete evidence, such as your text messages or search history, against you in court. In-State Abortion Care: Plan C Learn More Key SpecsStates served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.Languages available: The website can be read in English and SpanishSecurity measures: Displays a border on its homepage reminding site visitors to use a VPNWhy We Chose ItPlan C provides an extensive guide to accessing at-home abortion pills in each state. The website contains information about online pharmacies and mail-forwarding options for people needing abortion care.Pros & ConsProsOffers helpful information specifically for people in states where abortion is restrictedDisplays warning labels if a service poses legal risksCan sort options by price and delivery timeConsPossible restrictions on what states each pill provider ships toOnly helps find abortion pillsStill need to take proper privacy precautions when accessing the websitePlan C is one of the most up-to-date resources for people seeking an abortion, both in state, out of state, in-person, and at home. Simply enter the state where you live and it will provide you with information about how you can obtain abortion pills and the safety precautions you should take. You'll find information on Aid Access, vetted online pharmacies, mail-forwarding options, and state-specific legal information. The resource also offers phone and text support.Note that pro-choice advocates urge users to take some precautions when accessing the Plan C website from a computer in a trigger state. Your internet history could be used as evidence in prosecutions for illegal abortions so using a VPN (virtual private network) service is recommended when visiting Plan C. Online Abortion Pills: AidAccess Learn More Key SpecsStates served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.Languages available: English or SpanishSecurity measures: The company will disclose the collected data to the doctors, helpdesk, and consultants solely for the purpose of providing a medical abortion service and information. All identifying information will remain confidential. The company does not rent, sell, or share your personal information with other people or non-affiliated companies.Why We Chose ItAidAccess prescribes and mails abortion medication to people in all 50 states by using an overseas pharmacy for states where abortion is illegal.Pros & ConsProsShips abortion pills to all 50 statesProvides clear instructions on how to take abortion pillsSupplies thorough information about possible complications and after-careConsDelivery can take 1 to 3 weeks in some states due to overseas shipping timesThe legal risks are tricky and vary from state to stateAid Access is the only organization that will ship abortion pills through the mail, no matter what state you live in, as long as you are less than 10 weeks pregnant.If you live in a state where abortion is legal and abortion pills can be prescribed via telehealth appointment, you will have a consultation with a U.S. doctor, then be prescribed the medication and have it shipped to you in a few days. If you live somewhere where abortion is restricted, you will meet with a European doctor and receive the generic version of the abortion pill through the mail from India. It can take one to three weeks for that medication to arrive.While the legality of receiving abortion pills through the mail is complicated post-Roe, The United States Postal Service recently said it will not interfere with the mailing of abortion pills. And as of July 2022, states do not have explicit rules for crossing state lines to receive care—at least not yet. Legal Assistance: Repro Legal Helpline Repro Legal Helpline Learn More Key Specs States served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: English, Spanish, and Chinese for the website; more languages available via the phone helpline Security measures: Does not collect personal data unless you contact them for legal advice and provide the information Why We Chose It The Repro Legal Helpline is a free, confidential helpline offering legal advice about self-managed abortion and judicial bypass for minors. Pros & Cons Pros Uses secure email forms and a confidential helpline Website has a Quick Exit button to maintain privacy Cons If you send an email through its secure form, you will receive a confirmation email with Repro Legal Helpline's name as the sender Repro Legal Helpline is run by the nonprofit If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice and provides legal information about abortion, advice, and resources to those in need. You can reach out via the website or the phone helpline and you'll receive assistance from licensed attorneys and advocates; the phone line focuses on your legal rights surrounding self-managed abortions–those done without a medical provider present at the time you take the medication. The attorneys can also assist those under 18 who need court approval to receive an abortion without consent from their parent or legal guardian. The Helpline also partners with the Repro Legal Defense Fund, a fund that helps cover attorney and expert fees, court costs, and bail for people facing criminal charges for abortion, if necessary. Both the fund and helpline websites include a red Quick Exit button in the top left-hand corner. By clicking it, your browser will immediately take you to duckduckgo.com instead of a If/When/How partner website in case you need to quickly hide the page. Counseling If You're Considering an Abortion: Postpartum Support International's Provider Directory Learn More Key SpecsStates served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and CanadaLanguages available: 371 languagesSecurity measures: You do not need to enter any personal information on the websiteWhy We Chose ItPostpartum Support International maintains a helpful directory of providers certified in perinatal mental health, including pregnancy loss and abortion. This is a great resource to find a therapist or counselor with specialized experience.Pros & ConsProsSome providers list "abortion/pregnancy termination" as their specialtyAll therapists have completed additional training in reproductive mental healthNonprofit has a solid reputationConsMay share certain pieces of aggregated, non-personal information with third partiesPostpartum Support International (PSI) is a leading organization in the perinatal mental health industry and it has pledged to care for individuals who are seeking or receiving an abortion. It also has a well-known provider directory featuring a vast number of mental health providers who list "abortion" as one of their therapy specialties, as is pregnancy loss.The organization also offers a 24-hour helpline in case you're having difficulty finding a therapist who matches your needs. The volunteers manning the line can help you locate local resources or make provider recommendations.The directory is also reasonably safe from a privacy standpoint to search. You do not need to enter any identifiable information about yourself to use the site and there is no record of why you are seeking counseling. Helpful Counseling Service for Those Who Had an Abortion: TherapyDen Learn More Key SpecsStates served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.Languages available: 26 languages, including American Sign LanguageSecurity measures: You do not need to enter any personal information on the TherapyDen platformWhy We Chose ItIf you want to talk about your abortion with a therapist, TherapyDen is an easy-to-navigate directory of mental health professionals all across the United States that can help you find a judgment-free provider. You can find therapists who specialize in treating people who have experienced miscarriage, pregnancy loss, or have had an abortion.Pros & ConsProsVast directory of therapists across the U.S.Can filter therapists by those who specialize in abortion and pregnancy lossWebsite is user-friendly and easy to searchConsDoes not specify if the therapist currently accepts new clientsTherapyDen is a popular therapist directory featuring therapists who specialize in many different issues, but it stands out because you can search for therapists who have experience treating people who have had an abortion.In addition, you do not need to enter any personal information to search and the site does not sell, rent, or otherwise disclose personal information collected by its site to third parties. Abortion Funds: National Network of Abortion Funds National Network of Abortion Funds Learn More Key Specs States available: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages available: Website appears to only be available in English Security measures: Uses site cookies, which are safer because they don't store personal data when you close your browser Why We Chose It The National Network of Abortion Funds provides a comprehensive, searchable map to locate national and state-specific organizations offering financial assistance for those seeking abortion resources. Pros & Cons Pros Lists multiple organizations for every state Describes the types of support each abortion fund offers Provides clear instructions for how to receive funding Uses site cookies Cons Some of the non-profit organizations listed do not pay for the abortion procedure itself The National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) is a directory featuring 80 non-profit organizations that provide financial and emotional support to people seeking abortions. On its website, you can search organizations in your state through an interactive map or view your options in a list format sorted by state. For each fund, NNAF provides clear instructions on how to apply, as well as information about the types of funding it provides, such as cash for travel, lodging, food, or childcare. Several of those funds also specialize in helping people in trigger states, such as the Midwest Access Coalition, ARC - Southeast, Northwest Abortion Access Fund, and the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project. To help protect your privacy, the website only uses site cookies that do not retain any identifying information about you after you close your browser. Travel Resource: The Brigid Alliance The Brigid Alliance Learn More Key Specs States available: All 50 states (although its partner clinics are in New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.) Languages available: English and Spanish, though the organization also has access to a secure interpretation system to help communicate with people who speak other languages. Security measures: Communication with The Brigid Alliance is confidential and mainly through phone calls Why We Chose It The Brigid Alliance plans, reserves, and pays for your travel expenses if you get an abortion at one of its partner clinics. Pros & Cons Pros Coordinators book your transportation, rideshares, and hotels for you Provides reimbursement for food and childcare Can cover travel costs for a support person if necessary Cons Funds are limited to those receiving abortion care at one of its eight partner clinics Partner clinics are in only five states Limited to individuals who are 15 weeks pregnant or more The Brigid Alliance is partnered with eight clinics, which allows it to support and fund individuals traveling to receive an abortion. After scheduling an appointment at one of its partner clinics, the clinic can make a referral to The Brigid Alliance. Coordinators will then call you to begin arranging your travel. It's important to note that several abortion funds cover the cost of travel. If The Brigid Alliance does not have partner clinics in your nearby states, search for abortion funds in your area through the National Network of Abortion Funds. Peer Support: Reprocare Healthline Learn More Key SpecsStates served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.Languages available: EnglishSecurity measures: The Healthline is completely anonymousWhy We Chose ItIf you're planning on taking the abortion pill at home, you can call the Reprocare Healthline, which provides peer-to-peer emotional support before, during, and after you've taken it.Pros & ConsProsPeer support is available seven days a weekCaters specifically to people taking the abortion pillOffers referrals for abortion funds and providers in your areaConsTheir volunteers are not medical or mental health professionalIf you're planning on taking an abortion pill at home and want support, the Reprocare Healthline is a great resource. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. PT, its volunteers are trauma-informed and available to give you emotional support during the entire process. While the volunteers can answer any questions about the abortion pill and how it works, they are not medical staff or therapists.You can reach the Reprocare Healthline by phone or text, both are anonymous.The resource does not collect or share your personal information with anyone, so you can rest assured that your conversations will remain confidential. Helpful Support Group: Postpartum Support International's Post-Abortion Support Online Group Learn More Key Specs States served: All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Languages spoken: English and Spanish Security measures: Does not collect personal data Why We Chose It Postpartum Support International (PSI) is one of the most trusted names in postpartum care and it offers a post-abortion support online group with Exhale, a pro-choice advocacy group. The group is run twice a month and lead by facilitators specifically trained on this topic. Pros & Cons Pros Groups run by well-known and trusted nonprofits for postpartum care Facilitators are trained specifically in post-abortion processing PSI also offers a termination for medical reasons support group Cons Groups are only online Meeting dates and times could be difficult for some schedules Given the current climate post-Roe, you may feel you need some extra support following your abortion. So if you're looking for others to talk to who are navigating similar territory, you might consider a post-abortion support group. One of the best options available is through Postpartum Support International and Exhale. The two organizations are both well-known and reputable nonprofits and they partnered to offer a peer support group for people who have had abortions and are looking for a place to talk about their experience with others who understand and won't judge. This post-abortion group is 90 minutes long and is held on the first and third Sundays of each month at noon PT. There is also another more specialized group for people who have had to terminate a pregnancy for medical reasons. Final Verdict If you live in a trigger state, it can be difficult to stay up to date with the legalities when it comes to abortion care. If you're looking for abortion providers, both INeedAnA and Plan C can help you figure out your next steps, whether that's in state or out of state. We also highly recommend the Repro Legal Helpline if you need to speak with a lawyer about your options. Frequently Asked Questions What Is a Trigger State? A trigger state is a state that enacted laws banning or severely restricting abortion that were designed to go into effect if and when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—which it now has. As of July 2022, states with trigger laws include Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. Other states are also expected to enact laws to ban abortion as well. How Can I Tell the Difference Between a Crisis Pregnancy Center and an Abortion Clinic? Crisis pregnancy centers are always anti-abortion and will not provide you with accurate, unbiased information about your options. For example, they might exaggerate how unsafe abortion is or tell you that you can reverse a medication abortion (which is untrue). Crisis centers might also pressure you to keep the pregnancy by gifting you baby clothes or sharing graphic images with you. Abortion clinics are run by trained healthcare professionals and offer a wide range of healthcare, including pregnancy testing, STD testing, or birth control, and discuss all options with you. Crisis pregnancy centers do not. How can I find legal/financial assistance online? There are many abortion funds available to people across the country. You can find many of them listed on the National Network of Abortion Funds website. 